Former Connellsville cop ordered to serve prison term after losing appeal

A former Connellsville police sergeant, convicted in 2017 of corruption of a minor, has lost his appeal and must report to the Fayette County Prison in early June.

Ryan T. Reese, 45, was ordered Thursday by Fayette Common Pleas Judge John Wagner to report to the prison June 4 and begin serving nine to 24 months. Reese was accused by prosecutors of soliciting sex from a girl, who was 15 at the time, according to court documents.

He was already on probation for an October 2017 conviction on charges of official oppression.

Also in October 2017, separate rape charges were dismissed stemming from a 2012 case in which Reese was accused of having sex with a Smithton woman he had arrested for selling heroin outside Valley Dairy in Connellsville.

When the woman was hospitalized, Greensburg District Judge Rita Hathaway dismissed the case, noting that the case could later be re-filed.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.