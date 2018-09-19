Greensburg Hempfield Area Library director search continues

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library trustees will meet Tuesday to evaluate applications from candidates vying to be the institution’s next director.

The application period ended August 10. The library is considering seven candidates, according to Jeanne Smith, president of the library’s board.

“I think that’s a good number, it gives us some choice,” Smith said.

The number of applicants is about on par with the amount of candidates in the library’s previous director search, conducted last year.

The library has been looking for a new director since May, when trustees abruptly dismissed Casey Sirochman.

Sirochman had served as director seven months. The reason for her dismissal was not disclosed.

She succeeded Linda Matey, who stepped down in 2016 because of health issues.

Librarian Sara Deegan has served as acting director since Sirochman’s dismissal.

In its job listing, the library called for a director with fundraising and grant writing skills who was up-to-date with the latest library trends and technology.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the search committee’s first close look at the candidates, Smith said.

“We’re going to go through the applications and decide who meets the criteria. And, then, we’re going to do some interviews. And we don’t know exactly how many interviews we’re going to do.”

A new director will likely be selected this fall, Smith said.