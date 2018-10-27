Out & About: Library hosts reception for new “Picture This’ show

The Greensburg Hempfield Area Library isn’t just about the books, or the magazines, or the computers, the discussion programs and movies.

It’s also an art space, playing host to a long-running “Picture This at the Library” series of art exhibitions.

The latest featured artist is Justin Hicks of Greensburg.

A reception with Hicks was held Oct. 12, and patrons and interested members of the public can stop by to see his work through Nov. 19 during regular library hours.

“Picture This” is a joint venture between the library and the Greensburg Art Center. Artists interested in exhibiting during the 2020 season can make inquiries at 412-558-0810 or sovyak@comcast.net.