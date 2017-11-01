PennDOT plans to replace Southwest Greensburg bridge, seeks public feedback

PennDOT plans to replace the bridge that carries South Main Street in Southwest Greensburg over Zellers Run, near the Route 30 interchange, and is looking for community feedback.

PennDOT is working on the preliminary design for the project, which would demolish the existing bridge. It is expected to begin construction in spring 2019.

An open house to display the plans will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Amos K. Hutchinson Elementary School cafeteria, 810 Welty St., Greensburg.