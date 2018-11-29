Westmoreland lookahead for Week of Nov. 5, 2018

Highlights of the week ahead in Westmoreland high school sports:

TUESDAY

Boys soccer

Three area teams open play in the PIAA playoffs.

WPIAL Class 3A champion Franklin Regional (18-0-1) will play District 6 champion Bellefonte (12-2-1) at 5 p.m. at Norwin.

Greensburg Central Catholic (17-2), the WPIAL Class A runner-up, plays District 10 champion Iroquios (16-3-1) at 5:30 p.m. at Dollinger Field in Erie.

Norwin (17-3-1), the WPIAL runner-up in Class 4A, opens the state bracket against District 6’s State College (12-5-2) at 6 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School in Wingate.

Field hockey

Three-time defending WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford opens the PIAA Class 2A playoffs against Twin Valley at 4 p.m. at Latrobe.

FRIDAY

Football

Six local playoff teams advanced last week and will look to continue championship runs. WPIAL sites will be announced Monday.

In the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal round, Penn-Trafford (9-2) will take on Peters Township (9-2), and Franklin Regional (7-3) plays top-seeded Gateway (11-0).

In the Class 4A semifinals, Belle Vernon (9-1) plays South Fayette (10-1); Derry (10-1) takes on North Catholic (10-1) in the 3A semifinals; and Jeannette (11-0) plays Rochester (10-1) in the Class A semifinals.

SATURDAY

Football

Ligonier Valley (11-0) hosts Bellwood-Antis (10-1) in the District 6 quarterfinals.