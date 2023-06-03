AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 3, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2722.551
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2522.5321
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2522.5321
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2424.500
Wilmington (Washington)2424.500
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2126.4475

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2720.574
Greenville (Boston)2722.5511
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2223.4894
Rome (Atlanta)2326.4895
Asheville (Houston)2124.4675
Hickory (Texas)1728.3789

___

Thursday's Games

Wilmington 5, Asheville 1

Greesboro 15, Winston-Salem 6

Greenville 4, Hickory 0

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Aberdeen 1, Hudson Valley 0

Bowling Green 3, Rome 0

Friday's Games

Asheville 12, Wilmington 11

Winston-Salem 4, Greesboro 3

Greenville 13, Hickory 6

Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4

Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 6, Rome 2

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

