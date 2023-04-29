AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 29, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)136.684
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)126.667½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)89.4714
Wilmington (Washington)89.4714
Aberdeen (Baltimore)710.4125
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)611.3536

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)115.688
Hickory (Texas)106.6251
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)89.471
Asheville (Houston)710.415
Rome (Atlanta)710.415
Greenville (Boston)612.3336

___

Thursday's Games

Rome at Greesboro, ppd.

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 3

Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 2

Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, canc.

Asheville at Bowling Green, canc.

Friday's Games

Hudson Valley 7, Greenville 4, 1st game

Greenville 9, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game

Rome 6, Greesboro 0, 1st game

Rome at Greesboro, 2nd game, ppd.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, canc.

Bowling Green 4, Asheville 1

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 2, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greesboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.