High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|7
|10
|.415
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|7
|10
|.415
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|6
|12
|.333
|6
___
|Thursday's Games
Rome at Greesboro, ppd.
Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 3
Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 2
Hickory at Winston-Salem, ppd.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, canc.
Asheville at Bowling Green, canc.
|Friday's Games
Hudson Valley 7, Greenville 4, 1st game
Greenville 9, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game
Rome 6, Greesboro 0, 1st game
Rome at Greesboro, 2nd game, ppd.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, canc.
Bowling Green 4, Asheville 1
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Rome at Greesboro, 2, 5 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Greesboro, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.