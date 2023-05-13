AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 13, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2011.645
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1912.6131
Wilmington (Washington)1515.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1316.4486
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1215.4446
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1117.393

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)218.724
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1514.5176
Rome (Atlanta)1416.467
Greenville (Boston)1317.433
Hickory (Texas)1217.4149
Asheville (Houston)1118.37910

___

Friday's Games

Greensboro 6, Jersey Shore 4

Wilmington 8, Brooklyn 7

Asheville 6, Rome 2

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 7

Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 3

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Saturday's Games

Asheville at Rome, 5 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Asheville at Rome, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

