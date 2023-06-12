AP NEWS
Thunder Valley Nationals Results

By The Associated PressJune 12, 2023 GMT
Sunday
Bristol Dragway
Bristol, Tenn.
Final Finish Order
TOP FUEL

1. Justin Ashley; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Josh Hart; 7. Spencer Massey; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Brittany Force; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Doug Foley; 14. Dan Mercier; 15. Cameron Ferre; 16. Clay Millican.

FUNNY CAR

1. Ron Capps; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Chad Green; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. John Force; 8. Bobby Bode; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Mike McIntire; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Alex Laughlin; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Dale Creasy Jr.; 16. Cruz Pedregon.

PRO STOCK

1. Erica Enders; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Kyle Koretsky; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Aaron Stanfield; 9. Shane Tucker; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Matt Hartford; 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. David Cuadra; 16. Bo Butner.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Gaige Herrera; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Chip Ellis; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Marc Ingwersen; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Jianna Evaristo; 12. Kelly Clontz; 13. John Hall; 14. Marcus Hylton; 15. Matt Smith; 16. Ron Tornow.

Final Results
Top Fuel

Justin Ashley, 3.718 seconds, 336.49 mph def. Antron Brown, 6.148 seconds, 109.79 mph.

Funny Car

Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.998, 325.45 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.999, 326.48.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.680, 204.08 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.727, 197.05.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.174, 158.63 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, Foul - Red Light.

Super Stock

Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 9.240, 139.16 def. Dan Fletcher, Camaro, 9.839, 132.22.

Stock Eliminator

Jeff Strickland, Chevy Camaro, 9.297, 143.14 def. Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac GTO, 10.972, 115.04.

Super Comp

Jeremy Mason, Dragster, 8.922, 167.49 def. Michael Holcombe, Dragster, 8.916, 174.93.

Super Gas

Jacob Elrod, Chevy Corvette, 9.987, 150.15 def. John Labbous Jr., Corvette, 10.237, 126.79.

Top Dragster

Matt Sackman, Dragster, 6.187, 217.88 def. Al Miller, Dragster, 6.991, 187.47.

Pro Modified

Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.816, 245.32 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.

Factory Stock Showdown

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 8.361, 128.54 def. Del Holbrook, Ford Mustang, 11.766, 123.00.

Legends Nostalgia Funny Car

Bobby Cottrell, Chevy Camaro, 4.813, 234.33 def. Geoff Monise, Pontiac Firebird, 6.772, 110.91.

Final Round-by-Round Results

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE

Tony Schumacher, 3.767, 328.06 def. Dan Mercier, 3.877, 313.80; Doug Kalitta, 3.724, 329.26 def. Clay Millican, 3.992, 234.82; Antron Brown, 3.767, 328.78 def. Brittany Force, 3.749, 327.51; Spencer Massey, 3.781, 325.77 def. Leah Pruett, 3.824, 57.04; Justin Ashley, 3.763, 328.70 def. Doug Foley, 3.871, 315.19; Steve Torrence, 3.691, 330.55 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.779, 325.85; Josh Hart, 3.793, 331.36 def. Mike Salinas, 3.839, 318.24; Austin Prock, 3.777, 327.66 def. Cameron Ferre, 3.883, 294.37;

QUARTERFINALS

Prock, 3.732, 328.94 def. Massey, 3.871, 309.77; Brown, 3.765, 329.50 def. Schumacher, 5.699, 116.82; Ashley, 3.756, 329.83 def. Hart, 3.780, 328.86; Kalitta, 3.733, 329.34 def. Torrence, 3.745, 329.10;

SEMIFINALS

Brown, 3.730, 330.80 def. Kalitta, 3.973, 251.25; Ashley, 3.728, 330.23 def. Prock, 7.154, 127.98;

FINAL

Ashley, 3.718, 336.49 def. Brown, 6.148, 109.79.

FUNNY CAR
ROUND ONE

Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.966, 325.85 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.060, 310.41; Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.603, 242.93 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.767, 209.33; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.962, 324.36 def. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.261, 259.66; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.964, 328.94 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.223, 302.35; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.983, 324.44 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Broke; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.984, 324.59 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 5.305, 139.86; John Force, Camaro, 3.999, 326.95 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.131, 258.52; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.021, 324.75 def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 4.164, 265.01;

QUARTERFINALS

Green, 3.970, 326.79 def. Wilkerson, 3.968, 327.51; Hight, 3.913, 324.20 def. Hagan, 3.952, 330.23; Capps, 3.946, 321.81 def. Force, 6.143, 108.43; DeJoria, 4.154, 296.31 def. Bode, Foul - Outer Boundary;

SEMIFINALS

Capps, 3.918, 328.86 def. Green, 4.003, 321.73; DeJoria, 3.979, 324.05 def. Hight, 7.840, 87.07;

FINAL

Capps, 3.998, 325.45 def. DeJoria, 3.999, 326.48.

PRO STOCK
ROUND ONE

Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 205.29 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.670, 205.44; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.656, 204.35 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.690, 205.13; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.653, 205.38 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 8.531, 98.53; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.665, 205.19 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.694, 203.68; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.652, 204.39 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, Foul - Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.689, 204.76 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 7.493, 139.56; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.646, 206.10 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.714, 204.60; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.659, 206.04 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.723, 203.25;

QUARTERFINALS

C. Cuadra, 6.711, 204.08 def. Caruso, 7.272, 132.15; Anderson, 6.856, 175.71 def. Glenn, 6.926, 156.08; Enders, 6.677, 205.26 def. Koretsky, 6.671, 203.95; Kramer, 6.678, 204.23 def. Stanfield, Broke;

SEMIFINALS

Kramer, 6.680, 204.39 def. C. Cuadra, 23.331, 28.50; Enders, 6.722, 204.51 def. Anderson, Broke;

FINAL

Enders, 6.680, 204.08 def. Kramer, 6.727, 197.05.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
ROUND ONE

Angie Smith, 6.917, 196.93 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.988, 193.63; Chip Ellis, 6.894, 194.02 def. John Hall, Buell, 7.438, 144.32; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.929, 195.00 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, Broke; Ryan Oehler, 7.112, 193.60 def. Marc Ingwersen, Foul - Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.880, 193.54 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.937, 192.71; Hector Arana Jr, 6.883, 198.00 def. Marcus Hylton, 16.313, 44.04; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.864, 196.50 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.033, 192.80; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.816, 195.73 def. Ron Tornow, Foul - Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS

A. Smith, 6.984, 192.41 def. Ellis, Foul - Red Light; Arana Jr, 11.764, 69.96 def. Oehler, Foul - Red Light; Johnson, 6.899, 192.85 def. Krawiec, 6.870, 196.99; Herrera, 6.805, 196.99 def. Van Sant, 6.976, 193.10;

SEMIFINALS

Johnson, 6.894, 194.13 def. Arana Jr, 8.682, 105.42; Herrera, 6.845, 195.73 def. A. Smith, 6.933, 196.07;

FINAL

Johnson, 7.174, 158.63 def. Herrera, Foul - Red Light.

Point Standings
Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 633; 2. Steve Torrence, 569; 3. (tie) Brittany Force, 511; Austin Prock, 511; 5. (tie) Antron Brown, 499; Leah Pruett, 499; 7. Mike Salinas, 448; 8. Josh Hart, 433; 9. Doug Kalitta, 404; 10. Shawn Langdon, 367.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 612; 2. Matt Hagan, 580; 3. Robert Hight, 555; 4. Chad Green, 540; 5. Alexis DeJoria, 529; 6. Bob Tasca III, 497; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 472; 8. John Force, 451; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 372; 10. J.R. Todd, 345.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 638; 2. Deric Kramer, 499; 3. Matt Hartford, 445; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 430; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 425; 6. Greg Anderson, 388; 7. Camrie Caruso, 387; 8. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 369; Erica Enders, 369; 10. Bo Butner, 344.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 488; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 272; 3. Steve Johnson, 264; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 246; 5. Matt Smith, 240; 6. Angie Smith, 237; 7. Chase Van Sant, 222; 8. Joey Gladstone, 194; 9. Chip Ellis, 190; 10. Jianna Evaristo, 168.

