3 dead and 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and tractor-trailers, police say

United States President Joe Biden, second left, shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Dramatic space telescope photos
Queen Camilla, left, meets ballboy and ballgirls Larissa, Sean Michael and Cassie as she arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

3 dead and 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and tractor-trailers, police say

 
HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — Three people were killed and 14 others injured, some seriously, early Wednesday when a Greyhound bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area in southern Illinois, state police said.

Illinois State Police said an initial investigation indicates a Greyhound passenger bus was westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed into the three tractor-trailers, which were parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Rest Area.

“Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,” state police said in a news release.

Other news
This is a locator map for the Persian Gulf and its surrounding countries. (AP Photo)
Iran summons Russian ambassador over comments on Persian Gulf territorial dispute in a rare spat
Iran has summoned Russia’s ambassador after Moscow released a joint statement with Arab countries this week challenging Iran’s claim to disputed islands in the Persian Gulf.
FILE - Photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, from left, "Frontline" producer/editor Michelle Mizner, director Mstyslav Chernov, and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko pose for a portrait to promote the film "20 Days in Mariupol" at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The film, a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS "Frontline," is coming to a handful of theaters around the U.S. in July, starting with New York and Chicago this Friday. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
In ’20 Days in Mariupol’ documentary, the horrors of war illuminated
Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting of the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is illuminated in his documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline.”
Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance
Queen Camilla made an appearance at Wimbledon a week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court by taking a seat in the Royal Box.
In this undated photo released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), a BAKAMLA patrol ship inspects the Iranian-flagged, MT Arman 114 and Cameroon-flagged tanker, MT S Tinos after they are caught conducting illegal oil transfer near Natuna waters, Indonesia. Indonesian authorities said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that they have seized an Iranian tanker and arrested its crew members for illegally transferring oil to another vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone. (BAKAMLA via AP)
Indonesia seizes Iranian tanker for suspected illegal oil transfer in its territorial waters
Indonesian authorities say they have seized an Iranian tanker and arrested its crew members for illegally transferring oil to another vessel in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The agency said no one in the three trucks was injured in the crash near the city of Highland about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

State Police spokesperson Melaney Arnold said those killed and injured were all on the Greyhound bus. She was not sure if the bus driver was among those killed or injured or if all of those involved were passengers.

Arnold said additional information was not immediately available on the circumstances of the crash, which closed westbound traffic on I-70.