Top Cubs prospect relishes conversation with Ken Griffey Jr. during Futures Game

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations
Sports

Top Cubs prospect relishes conversation with Ken Griffey Jr. during Futures Game

Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong greets Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez, who had scored during the second inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
1 of 2 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong greets Pittsburgh Pirates’ Endy Rodriguez, who had scored during the second inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Major League Baseball Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Jr. embraces Alcorn State University's Kewan Braziel during the HBCU Swingman Classic baseball game during All-Star Week, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
2 of 2 | 

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Jr. embraces Alcorn State University’s Kewan Braziel during the HBCU Swingman Classic baseball game during All-Star Week, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TIM BOOTH
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong parked himself on the railing of the dugout and started up a conversation with the photographer wearing a backward Seattle Mariners hat.

And there he stayed for the next several innings talking about baseball, life and all sorts of topics with Ken Griffey Jr.

“We just started shooting the (stuff). Simple as that,” Crow-Armstrong said.

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski throws during the fourth inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Misiorowski displays heat at Futures Game by reaching 100 mph with 10 of 18 pitches
Milwaukee prospect Jacob Misiorowski reached 100 mph with 10 of 18 pitches in Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star Futures Game.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Maldonado’s homer in eighth gives Houston Astros 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners
Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Strider cruises, the majors-best Braves pound the Rays 6-1 in battle of top teams
All-Star Spencer Strider struck out 11 and won his seventh straight decision, a 6-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays that gave the MLB-best Atlanta Braves their 20th win in 22 games.
Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski throws during the fourth inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Nuñez’s 3-run double, Misiorowski’s 102 mph pitch highlight NL’s 5-0 win in Futures Game
Miami’s Nasim Nuñez hit a three-run double off Toronto’s Yosver Zulueta in the sixth inning, and the National League beat the American 5-0 in the annual All-Star Futures Game of top prospects.

Griffey’s presence is all over this All-Star week in Seattle, from his involvement in the HBCU Swingman All-Star Classic on Friday, to his role as one of the ambassadors for the midsummer classic.

On Saturday, he was mainly a photographer, hanging out in both dugouts during the Futures Game before taking pictures of the celebrity softball game where his son, Trey, was a participant.

But during the Futures Game, Griffey spent several innings chatting away with Crow-Armstrong, a first-round pick of the New York Mets in 2020 who is now playing for Double-A Tennessee in the Cubs’ system after being part of the Javier Baez trade in 2021.

Crow-Armstrong initially wanted to introduce himself. It turned into much more.

“I think it’s important to carry yourself as if you were talking to your mom, your dad, your grandmother, whoever. ... I’m not trying to be in his ear. I’m trying to just say hello be respectful,” Crow-Armstrong said. “Whatever I got out of that was gonna be pretty cool either way and end up being a nice conversation.”

Crow-Armstrong is rated as the top prospect in the Cubs system and one of the top 15 in baseball, depending on the publication. He went hitless in his two at-bats in the Futures Game, but took away plenty from his conversation with Griffey and others on his coaching staff that included Raul Ibañez’s Félix Hernández and Adrián Beltré.

“I think what’s so cool about it is these guys don’t have to be here,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I think that’s the coolest part actually. They love being in baseball enough, they like seeing the storybook of baseball get longer and longer.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports