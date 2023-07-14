Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
Sports

Brittney Griner surprised herself with making the WNBA All-Star Game

Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner speaks about recent events, the struggling Mercury team, and the new Mercury interim head coach during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
1 of 5 | 

Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner speaks about recent events, the struggling Mercury team, and the new Mercury interim head coach during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner arrives for a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
2 of 5 | 

Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner arrives for a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner answers a question during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
3 of 5 | 

Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner answers a question during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Surrounded by members of the media, Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner, center, discusses recent events about the team, team travel, and the new interim head coach during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
4 of 5 | 

Surrounded by members of the media, Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner, center, discusses recent events about the team, team travel, and the new interim head coach during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, right, hugs former college teammate Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims after a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. Sims is on her second contract of the season in a return to the Wings, mature enough to call the younger version of herself a bad teammate while knowing she has to be a good one for the current faces of the franchise, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
5 of 5 | 

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, right, hugs former college teammate Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims after a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. Sims is on her second contract of the season in a return to the Wings, mature enough to call the younger version of herself a bad teammate while knowing she has to be a good one for the current faces of the franchise, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MARK ANDERSON
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner didn’t know what to expect when the WNBA season began, how she would respond after the trauma she experienced of being incarcerated in Russia that also forced her off the court for many months.

Griner surprised herself, playing well enough to become a starter in Saturday’s All-Star Game.

“I just wanted to get out there and try my best not to get hurt, give it the best I’ve got,” Griner said. “I was a little shocked, actually, how it was once I got on the court, so I’m happy with it.

Other news
FILE - LSU's Danielle Ballard (32) chases a loose ball in front of South Carolina's A'ja Wilson during an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 12, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. Ballard has died after she was struck by a car in Memphis, Tenn. Police say the 29-year-old Ballard “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to dispatchers early Thursday. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages. (AP Photo/Travis Bell, File)
Former LSU women’s basketball standout Danielle Ballard fatally struck by car
Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car.Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m.
FILE - Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza, left, laughs while talking with Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, before an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to another old job, as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn, the school announced Thursday, July 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Former Temple coach Tonya Cardoza returning to UConn, among two assistant hires
Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to a former job as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn.
FILE - Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson smiles in Norfolk, Va. May 31, 2017. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women's basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school confirmed her death, although the cause of her passing was not immediately known. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot, File via AP)
Olympic gold-medalist, former South Carolina assistant Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former Tennessee star Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school confirmed her death.
FILE - South Carolina coach Dawn Staley argues with a referee during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. South Carolina's latest group of newcomers has a huge, some might say impossible, task ahead _ keeping the Gamecocks among the game's best after the loss of their generational class that included All-Americans Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
New South Carolina players hope to build on Gamecocks’ success
South Carolina highly regarded freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley respects the accomplishments of the Gamecocks most recent group led by All-American Aliyah Boston.

“It was definitely a tough road. A lot of long, hard hours in the gym and in the weight room to get back into it.”

Griner spent nearly 300 days in Russian custody after being arrested Feb. 17, 2022, on drug charges at an airport near Moscow. She was released Dec. 8 after the U.S. government agreed to a prisoner swap.

The WNBA kept Griner top of mind while she was being held in Russia, putting her initials and jersey No. 42 on each court. She also was made an honorary starter at last year’s All-Star Game.

This year, she’s an actual starter after averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots for the Phoenix Mercury.

“My stats definitely are going to be better this year than last year,” Griner said laughing. “You got to use humor in life.”

Griner will play for Team Stewart.

“It’s really inspiring to see what she’s doing and the way that she carries herself,” said team captain Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. “It’s like she was gone for ten months, but she’s still acts and carries herself the same way. The strength she has to do that is something that I definitely admire. And the way that she’s able to to be a force on the court, she’s one of one, and we’re happy that she’s back with us.”

Griner said she not only didn’t think she would be at this year’s All-Star Game, but that she would still be stuck in Russia.

Her return to the U.S. hasn’t been completely joyous, however. Griner was harassed at a Dallas airport last month by someone the WNBA called a “social media figure” that caused the league to re-examine its policies regarding how she travels.

She is interested in playing in the new “Unrivaled” three-on-three and one-on-one league the players are creating so they don’t have to supplement their incomes overseas.

Stewart and Napheesa Collier, an All-Star from the Minnesota Lynx, are the co-founders and hope to schedule a January-March season.

For now, though, Griner’s focus is on the All-Star festivities, and she has a great appreciation for being able to take part. She also was blown away from the tributes at last year’s game.

“Still seeing pictures from things that I didn’t see that were done at last All-Star, so I’m still getting caught up on everything,” Griner said. “But definitely it feels great actually being able to be here physically now.”

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports