Memphis Grizzlies exercise option on Xavier Tillman Sr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised their contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. for next season, the team announced Monday.
The 24-year-old forward/center has averaged 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over 173 games in three seasons with Memphis. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, both career bests, last season.
Tillman was a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2020.
