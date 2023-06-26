Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Memphis Grizzlies exercise option on Xavier Tillman Sr.

 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised their contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. for next season, the team announced Monday.

The 24-year-old forward/center has averaged 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over 173 games in three seasons with Memphis. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, both career bests, last season.

Tillman was a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2020.

