U.S. News

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

 
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (AP) — A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement on Sunday that the woman was found deceased on a trail near West Yellowstone, a Montana town nestled in the Custer Gallatin National Forest just west of Yellowstone National Park.

They said the woman was found deceased “following an apparent bear encounter” based on what investigators determined were grizzly bear tracks at the scene. The department said the investigation into the grizzly attack was ongoing.

Other news
Police tape is wrapped around the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. The deck collapsed, leaving up to 25 people injured on Saturday evening, police and news reports said. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured during popular golf tournament
A deck has collapsed during a popular golf tournament at a Montana country club, leaving more than 30 injured.
FILE - Unidentified road workers wear protective gear against possible asbestos contamination as they load material from a road resurfacing project in downtown Libby, Mont., April 28, 2011. A health clinic in the Montana town that's plagued by deadly asbestos contamination is liable for almost $6 million in penalties and damages after it submitted hundreds of false claims for government benefits. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Judge orders Montana health clinic to pay nearly $6 million over false asbestos claims
A judge has ruled that a health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination must pay the government almost $6 million in penalties and damages after submitting hundreds of false asbestos claims.
Cleanup workers load bags of oil products collected along the Yellowstone River onto a boat, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Montana. Tar balls have been found 100 miles downstream of the site of a June 24 bridge collapse and train derailment that sent hazardous material tank cars plummeting into the river. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Tar balls are being found 100 miles downstream from Yellowstone River train derailment
Tar balls have shown up 100 miles downstream of a railroad bridge collapse last month that sent numerous tank cars carrying petroleum products plummeting into Montana’s Yellowstone River,.
FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area, July 13, 2008, in Washoe County, Nev. Eleven wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada. A Las Vegas congresswoman says the series of tragedies since July 9, 2023, underscores the urgent need to outlaw the use of helicopters to capture the animals. (AP Photo/Brad Horn, File)
11 mustangs die in US roundup in Nevada caught on video, showing horses with broken necks
Eleven wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada. A Las Vegas congresswoman says the series of tragedies since July 9 underscores the urgent need to outlaw the use of helicopters to capture the animals.

Rangers issued an emergency closure of the area where the woman was found, which is popular with hikers.

Though the department’s statement said the death appeared to have followed the woman’s interaction with the bear, it did not confirm her cause of death.

The attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings.

The department put out a news release last week warning visitors that staff had confirmed grizzly bear sightings throughout the state, “particularly in areas between the Northern Continental Divide and the Great Yellowstone ecosystems.”

They implored those camping and visiting parks to carry bear spray, store their food while outside and tend to their garbage.