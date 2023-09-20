UN General Assembly latest
Top seeds advance at Guangzhou Open. Men’s Asia swing tournaments get underway

 
GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Top-seeded Magda Linette advanced to the quarterfinals of the Guangzhou Open by beating Daria Saville 6-0, 7-6 (6), and the men’s tour commenced its Asia swing with the Zhuhai Championships and Chengdu Open starting Wednesday.

Linette will next meet fifth-seeded Rebekah Masarova in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard beat Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Third-seeded Tatjana Maria fourth-seeded Lucia Bonzetti also progressed to the quarterfinals. Maria beat Bai Zhuoxuan 6-1, 6-2 and Bonzetti defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-3.

Bonzetti will next play seventh-seeded Greet Mertens, who beat Harriet Dart 7-6 (7), 6-7 (5), 6-4, while Maria will play the winner of the match between Yulia Putintseva and Clara Tauson.

Yoshihito Nishioka won his first round match at the Zhuhai Championships against Terence Atmane 0-6, 6-4, 6-2. The eighth-seeded Nishioka will next play Lloyd Harris, who beat Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-2.

Dalibor Svrcina beat Chinese wild-card Li Zhe 6-4, 6-3.

At the Chengdu Open, Roman Safiullin defeated Brandon Nakishima 6-4, 6-4 to set up a match against fourth-seeded Daniel Evans.

Taro Daniel rallied to beat eighth-seeded Alexander Vukic 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and Corentin Moutet defeated Chinese wild-card Mu Tao 6-2, 6-2.

