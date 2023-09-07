GWU sheltering in place
Carl Nassib
49ers sign Nick Bosa
Hurricane Lee
Great Wall of China
Politics

Biden refuses to grant some of the conditions that 9/11 defendants were seeking in plea negotiations

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By AAMER MADHANI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has refused to approve some of the conditions that lawyers for the defendants in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks had sought in a possible plea bargain, ruling out a presidential guarantee that the five men would be spared solitary confinement and provided care for the trauma of their torture in CIA custody, a White House National Security Council official said Wednesday.

Biden’s refusal on the plea-bargain guarantees leaves it to military prosecutors and defense lawyers to try to hash out an agreement on a plea bargain. The terms under discussion would have the five Guantanamo detainees plead guilty and serve life sentences in exchange for being spared the death penalty.

Lawyers for the two sides have been exploring a negotiated resolution to the case for about 1 1/2 years. They had been waiting for about a year of that time to see if Biden would express opposition or support for some of the conditions that defense lawyers had been seeking.

Biden agreed with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recommendation not to accept the proposed terms as a basis for plea negotiations, according to the National Security Council official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Other news
CORRECTS DATE OF CONVICTION REVERSAL TO TWO YEARS AGO NOT TUESDAY - In this photo provided by James Comstock, John Lewis, left, stands with Jesse Johnson at a restaurant in Lake Oswego, Ore., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Johnson, convicted of a 1998 murder and sentenced to death, is now free, two years after the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the conviction. Prosecutors asked for the case to be dismissed, saying that with the passage of time, the state no longer believes that it can prove Johnson was guilty. Johnson has always maintained his innocence. (James Comstock via AP)
Oregon man who was sentenced to death is free 2 years after murder conviction was reversed
FILE- Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher talks outside the federal courthouse, about the guilty plea of Leonard Francis, known in military circles as Fat Leonard, on bribery charges involving U.S. Navy officials Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in San Diego. The felony convictions of four Navy officers in a sprawling bribery case were vacated due to prosecutorial misconduct Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)
Felony convictions vacated for 4 former Navy officers in sprawling ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Vallow Daybell, who was sentenced to life in prison in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival is appealing her conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court. Attorneys for Vallow Daybell filed a notice of appeal saying she will ask the high court to consider several issues, including whether an eastern Idaho judge may have wrongly found her competent to stand trial after she spent 10 months in a mental hospital. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool, File)
An Idaho woman convicted of killing two of her children and another woman is appealing the case

Biden was unsettled about accepting terms for the plea from those responsible for the deadliest assault on the United States since Pearl Harbor, the official said.

The White House had been reluctant to weigh in on the matter. Biden believed that the decision was the responsibility of the senior military official overseeing the U.S. military proceedings at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, according to another person familiar with the matter who also was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The five defendants include Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the architect of the attacks, which were waged by commandeered commercial jetliners. The al-Qaida plot killed nearly 3,000 people outright in New York, the Washington, D.C.-area and Pennsylvania. The attack also changed the course of U.S. foreign policy and sparked deadly U.S. military invasions of Afghanistan, which had hosted al-Qaida, and Iraq, which had no role in the plot.

Pretrial hearings for the five have been under way at the U.S. military commission at Guantanamo Bay for more than a decade, with no trial date set. Legal questions, including the legal ramifications of the torture the men underwent after capture in the years immediately after the attack, have complicated the case. So have the logistical challenges of holding the proceedings outside the United States.

Announcement of Biden’s decision not to accede to some of the conditions sought by defense lawyers comes after U.S. military officials formally notified a widened circle of family members of 9/11 victims of the terms of the plea negotiations that were underway. Several of the survivors then spoke out publicly against a deal that would spare the five accused a trial and the risk of a death penalty.

Brett Eagleson, whose father was killed in the 2001 attacks, welcomed the administration’s decision. “We look forward to the day that we can praise our government for finally giving us justice and holding all parties involved in the attacks accountable,” he said in a statement.

AAMER MADHANI
Aamer Madhani is a White House reporter.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Foreign policy, national security, foreign policy & climate