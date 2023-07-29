Guardians manager Terry Francona ejected against White Sox in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was ejected in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Francona was tossed by first base umpire Todd Tichenor for arguing after Steven Kwan was doubled off first. It was Francona’s first ejection this season.

Kwan opened the game with a soft single. With one out and Kwan running, Chicago left fielder Zach Remillard made a diving catch on José Ramirez’s liner.

Remillard’s throw was relayed to first by second baseman Jake Burger for a close play and Tichenor called Kwan out as he tried to return.

Kwan stood on first as if he expected Francona to challenge the call. Tichenor signaled something to the Cleveland dugout, then the Guardians manager jogged on to the field, barked at Tichenor and was booted.