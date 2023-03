AP source: Guardians nearing deal with All-Star 2B Giménez

FILE - Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez speaks during a news conference ahead of Game 2 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in New York. The Cleveland Guardians are close to finalizing a long-term contract extension with All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are close to signing All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez to a long-term contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Giménez, who batted .297 and won a Gold Glove for the AL Central champions last season, could sign the deal within days, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced any agreement.

The Guardians also are nearing a deal with reliever Trevor Stephan, the person said.

ESPN reported that Giménez has agreed to a seven-year, $106.5 million package that includes a club option for an eighth year.

A year ago, Cleveland announced All-Star third baseman José Ramírez’s seven-year, $141 million new contract on the eve of opening day. Now, they’re on the verge of locking up Giménez as they embark on 2023.

The 24-year-old Giménez has quickly developed into one of the league’s best all-around middle infielders. He hit 17 homers, drove in 69 runs and stole 20 bases last season and was one of four Gold Glove winners for Cleveland.

Giménez came to the Guardians in 2021 as part of the trade that sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets. He arrived along with shortstop Amed Rosario, and the two have allowed the Guardians to remain among the league’s top teams despite parting with another All-Star player.

Cleveland also has discussed extensions with Rosario and outfielder Steven Kwan, who was one of baseball’s top rookies in 2022.

Stephan was an invaluable piece of Cleveland’s strong bullpen last season. The right-hander went 6-5 with a 2.69 ERA and three saves in 66 games.

The Guardians are leaving their spring training complex Tuesday for Seattle, where they’ll open the season on Friday against the Mariners.

