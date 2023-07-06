Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Guardians RHP Quantrill on injured list with shoulder inflammation following outing against Braves

By TOM WITHERS
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starter Cal Quantrill has returned to the injured list with shoulder inflammation after getting banged around in his last two outings.

Quantrill was placed on the 15-day IL Thursday by the Guardians, who have spent much of the season juggling their starting rotation due to injuries. Quantrill missed 26 games earlier with shoulder issues.

On Wednesday, the right-hander allowed a career-high 11 hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, who homered three times in their 8-1 win. Last week, Quantrill gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Cody Morris was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Quantrill’s roster spot. This is the second stint for Morris in Cleveland after he missed the start of the season with a strained shoulder muscle.

Along with Quantrill being out, the Guardians are also missing starter Triston McKenzie, who has an elbow sprain and has been shut down for another three weeks.

Cleveland has had to use three rookies — Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen — to start this season. Allen was recently sent back to the minors.

Quantrill’s injury further complicates plans for the Guardians, who are comtemplating whether to trade former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber before the deadline.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports