Kwan drives in the go-ahead run in the 8th as the Guardians rally for a 2-1 win over the Rangers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan drove in Bo Naylor following Tyler Freeman’s tying single in the eighth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

The Rangers, who remain in the second AL wild-card position, dropped their second straight in the series. They entered the day a half-game behind first-place Houston and one game ahead of third-place Seattle in the AL West.

Ramón Laureano doubled and Naylor walked against Will Smith (2-6) with one out in the eighth, then came around on two-out singles by Freeman and Kwan off José Leclerc. Cleveland had stranded 10 baserunners through the first seven innings, including seven in the first three against Dane Dunning.

Reynaldo López (3-7) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth for the Guardians, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his major league-best 41st save.

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee left in the sixth with right hip tightness, one inning after being struck on the right foot by a ball off the bat of Leody Taveras. The rookie right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing one run.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Marcus Semien doubled home Evan Carter for his 89th RBI of the season. Carter was the only Rangers player to advance past second base.

Dunning pitched five scoreless innings despite allowing 10 baserunners. The right-hander gave up six hits, three walks and hit a batter while striking out five.

Cleveland cruised to a 12-3 victory Friday, snapping Texas’ six-game winning streak.

COMEBACK KIDS

Rangers 3B Josh Jung (left thumb fracture) and OF Adolis García (right patellar tendon strain) are on track to be activated when the team returns home Monday for a three-game series against Boston.

Jung underwent surgery Aug. 9 after being struck by a line drive on his glove hand three days earlier against Miami. The AL Rookie of the Year contender is working out at Texas’ spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona.

García, selected to his second All-Star team this season, joined the Rangers at Progressive Field. He was injured in the outfield against Houston on Sept. 6.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF Leody Taveras (left hand soreness) was in the lineup for the first time since Tuesday. Taveras has been available off the bench and pinch-hit Thursday in Toronto, but manager Bruce Bochy did not want him to play in the field until his hand felt better.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw 65 pitches Sunday in a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run for Double-A Akron on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (2-5, 3.43 ERA), a rookie who has won once in 11 starts since July 15, pitches the finale of three-game series. The Rangers had not announced a starter.

___

