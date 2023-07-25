FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Sports

Salvador Perez hits his 200th homer as a catcher as the Royals beat the Guardians 5-3

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates his home run with teammate Bobby Witt Jr. (7) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout following his home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia, rear, celebrates with teammate Nicky Lopez, center, after they defeated the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Royals' Ryan Yarbrough pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with teammate Nick Pratto (32) after the Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez fields a ground ball hit for an out by Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan, right, and David Fry (12) high five after scoring on a single hit by Myles Straw in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, right, bumps fists with catcher David Fry, left, as he walks off the field after the first half of the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry c catches a foul ball hit for an out by Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Logan Allen pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BRIAN DULIK
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez became the 10th player in major league history to hit 200 homers as a catcher and Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run in six innings, lifting the Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Perez hit a two-run shot in the sixth off Logan Allen (4-3) to put Kansas City ahead 4-0. He has 240 homers overall in 12 seasons. Hall of Famer Mike Piazza holds the big league record for homers as a catcher with 396.

Yarbrough (3-5), who carried a shutout into the sixth, won at Cleveland for the second time in 15 days. The left-hander struck out one and didn’t issue a walk in his third start since being struck on the face by a liner from Oakland’s Ryan Noda on May 7.

Edward Olivares had a two-run double and Maikel Garcia hit a solo homer for Kansas City, which ended a five-game skid and has the second-worst record in baseball (29-73). Scott Barlow gave up two hits in the ninth before picking up his 12th save.

Myles Straw hit a two-run double in the seventh off Jose Cuas to pull the Guardians within 5-3.

Josh Bell had an RBI single for Cleveland, and Amed Rosario went 3 for 4 to move into a tie for the major league lead with his 12th three-hit game.

Cleveland fell 3 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central. Earlier in the day, ace Shane Bieber was shifted to the 60-day injured list as he continues to battle right elbow inflammation.

Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young winner has not experienced a setback but isn’t on track to return until mid-September. Bieber went 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 19 starts before getting hurt on July 9 against the Royals.

Rookie left-hander Allen matched his season highs with seven innings and five runs allowed, striking out five.

FRANCHISE FIXTURE

Perez, an eight-time All-Star and the 2015 World Series MVP with Kansas City, is one of 21 catchers with 500 extra-base hits and has a team-best 17 home runs this season.

“Everyone knows what a big part of the organization that Salvy is,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “And he continues to be one.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (right elbow strain), who was placed on the IL on June 17, will be permitted to pick up a baseball for the first time Thursday. ... RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen Saturday and has another scheduled for later this week.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Zack Greinke (1-10, 5.40 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.71). Greinke has not won on the road since Aug. 13, 2021, when he was pitching for Houston at Angel Stadium.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports