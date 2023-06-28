A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, argues a call with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, argues a call with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, takes the baseball from relief pitcher Xzavion Curry during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, takes the baseball from relief pitcher Xzavion Curry during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, gives a high-five to Steven Kwan (38) after Kwan scored the team's first run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, gives a high-five to Steven Kwan (38) after Kwan scored the team’s first run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona remained hospitalized overnight for observation after feeling ill before Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The 64-year-old Francona was taken to The University of Kansas Health Systems to be evaluated “out of an abundance of caution” given his medical history, the team said. Francona missed much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to a variety of physical issues.

Without Francona, the Guardians rallied to beat the Royals 2-1. Afterward, a team spokesman said Francona is being kept for evaluation. The team will not provide any further updates until Wednesday.

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will not be with the team for a second straight game after being hospitalized when he became lightheaded before a series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Francona handled all his usual pregame media duties and was on the field for batting practice before needing medical attention. He was seen by personnel at Kauffman Stadium before being transported to the hospital.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who has filled in for Francona in the past, managed the Guardians in the opener of the three-game series. Hale managed Cleveland for the final 63 games in 2021.

Hale said Francona called him into his office about 15 minutes before the game and told him he wasn’t feeling well.

The all-time winningest manager in Cleveland history, Francona is in his 11th season with the Guardians. He won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Francona has an open-ended contract with the Guardians, who have committed to him as their manager as long as he’s able and willing to keep the job. Cleveland has made the playoffs six times in his tenure, making it to the World Series in 2016.

Francona had several procedures for stomach issues in 2020 before he stepped aside after just 14 games into a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. First-base coach Sandy Alomar took over and guided the Guardians to a postseason berth.

Francona underwent surgery after getting a staph infection in his toe in 2021 and was forced to leave the team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports