World News

Guatemala’s high court steps into election, suspends release of official results

People gather outside the Constitutional Court where a session to examine the complaints of several political parties about irregularities in the June 25th general elections is underway, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

People gather outside the Constitutional Court where a session to examine the complaints of several political parties about irregularities in the June 25th general elections is underway, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SONIA PÉREZ D.
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s highest court has suspended the release of official election results, granting a temporary injunction to 10 parties that challenged the results of the June 25 vote.

The Constitutional Court late Saturday called for a new hearing to review the contested tallies in no more than five days.

Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo had emerged from a field of nearly two dozen presidential hopefuls in the first round of voting. Since neither came close the 50% threshold, they were expected to compete in an Aug. 20 runoff to determine Guatemala’s next president.

Other news
Bernardo Arévalo, presidential candidate with the Seed Movement, gives an interview in Guatemala City, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Arévalo will compete in a presidential runoff election on Aug. 20. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Bernardo Arévalo, Guatemala’s electoral surprise, makes corruption fight top priority
Bernardo Arévalo, the surprise of the first round of voting in Guatemala, says the choice in the Aug. 20 presidential runoff is a clear one: Continue living under a corrupt system with his rival or rebuild the country’s democracy with him.
Supporters attend the Movement for the Liberation of the People or MLP, closing campaign rally, in Guatemala City, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Guatemalans go to the polls on June 25. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalans are fed up with corruption ahead of an election that may draw many protest votes
As Guatemala prepares to elect a new president Sunday, its citizens are fed up with government corruption, on edge about crime and struggling with poverty and malnutrition — all of which drives tens of thousands out of the country each year.
María Rosita Yoc Suruy poses for portraits in San Juan Comalapa, Guatemala, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The 56-year-old homemaker said she planned to vote in the presidential race on June 25, though she had not entirely decided who to vote for. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalans worry about security, unimpressed by leading candidates ahead of election
Days away from electing a new president, many Guatemalans remain undecided.
Newspaper founder and editor Jose Ruben Zamora leaves in handcuffs after a court hearing in Guatemala City, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A tribunal has convicted Zamora and sentenced him to six years in prison in a money laundering case. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)
Guatemala sentences renowned journalist José Rubén Zamora to six years in money laundering case
A Guatemalan tribunal has convicted newspaper founder and editor José Rubén Zamora and sentenced him to six years in prison in a money laundering case, concluding a trial press freedom groups decried as a political persecution aimed at silencing a critical voice.

Arévalo in particular from the progressive Seed Movement party was a surprise, as he had not been polling among the leading candidates. Torres, the candidate for the conservative UNE party, is making her third bid for the presidency.

Essentially, the court wants to compare the tallies that were put into the electoral system with the ones from the polling places themselves to make sure they match. If necessary, the court said that it would order a new count of challenged ballots.

Constitutional lawyer Alejandro Balsells said a recount should be avoided for the good of the process. The temporarily formed panels that count the votes at each polling station on election day are the ones who count should matter.

Practically speaking, it means that a week after the election, results remain unofficial for president, vice president, all of the seats in congress and hundreds of local elected positions across the country.

Among the parties challenging the results are those of three candidates who were polling among the leaders before election day, but ended up getting less than 8% of the vote each. However, Torres’ party also asked for a review of the voting tallies.

Dozens of people protested outside the court Saturday night, demanding that their votes be respected and not determined by the courts.

Arévalo was among them and said, “together with the people we are not going to allow them to defraud the will of the Guatemalan people.”