Review of Guatemala’s vote appears to largely uphold results from June 25 presidential elections

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
World News

Review of Guatemala’s vote appears to largely uphold results from June 25 presidential elections

Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
1 of 3 | 

Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bernardo Arevalo, Seed Movement presidential candidate, leaves after meeting with party members, on the third day of an official review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
2 of 3 | 

Bernardo Arevalo, Seed Movement presidential candidate, leaves after meeting with party members, on the third day of an official review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of the CRO political party applaud after political parties' lawyers met with electoral authorities who are reviewing electoral records from the general election in Guatemala City, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost elections. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
3 of 3 | 

Supporters of the CRO political party applaud after political parties’ lawyers met with electoral authorities who are reviewing electoral records from the general election in Guatemala City, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost elections. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SONIA PÉREZ D.
 
Share

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A court-ordered review of Guatemala’s June 25 presidential election that included a second look at dozens of precinct tally sheets appears to have upheld the original vote totals, an electoral official said Friday.

If candidates Sandra Torres and upstart Bernardo Arévalo remain the two highest vote-getters in the re-examination, it will boost the likelihood that their one-two finish in the first round will stand and that the two candidates will head to a run-off election Aug. 20.

Asked about the vote tally review during a news conference Friday, Magistrate Gabriel Aguilera of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal praised the precinct panels of regular citizens responsible for tallying votes and told them not to be discouraged by critics of their work.

Other news
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden adviser says US is pressing for the release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. has been in contact with Russian officials to press for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police
A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the U.S.
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. Northwestern has suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program. Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Northwestern suspends coach Pat Fitzgerald for 2 weeks without pay following hazing investigation
Northwestern has suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program.
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, then-New Mexico Majority Floor Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, talks to fellow lawmakers before the start of the New Mexico legislative session in Santa Fe, N.M. A corruption trial for Stapleton, a former high-ranking Democratic state legislator and Albuquerque public school administrator, is scheduled to begin on Jan. 2, 2024, court records show. Stapleton is accused of diverting money from Albuquerque Public Schools and using her legislative position for personal benefit. She has denied wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)
Trial set for a former New Mexico lawmaker accused of racketeering and money laundering
A corruption trial for a former high-ranking Democratic state legislator and Albuquerque public school administrator will be held in January.

“In an exercise of civic responsibility, they watched over the vote of each Guatemalan and with the results of the second hearings ... they confirm the June 25 results,” Aguilera said. “This has to be emphasized and support given to the citizens who have guarded Guatemalans’ vote.”

The tribunal said it will continue to wrap up the review to properly respond to the court.

Edie Cux, director of Accion Ciudadana, the local chapter of nongovernmental organization Transparency International, said Friday that the electoral tribunal must now endorse the work done by those reviewing the challenged tallies, and certify the election results.

“The result has not changed, the period for the review has practically closed and as established by the law now they must certify the results and assign positions looking ahead to the second election round,” Cux said.

The country’s highest court had suggested it might order a ballot-by-ballot recount, but that possibility — which doesn’t actually exist in Guatemalan electoral law — appears more remote, after several days of reviews of the tally sheets compiled by 152 of the more than 122,000 polling stations.

David de León, spokesman for the electoral tribunal, said the panel hoped to certify the results in the coming week once the challenged tallies are received and the necessary changes made to the vote totals.

The vote tallies were announced soon after the June 25 elections, but the court suspended the certification of official election results, granting a temporary injunction to 10 parties — one later dropped out — that challenged the results, saying they suspected they were robbed of votes.

The reviews witnessed by the AP found improperly marked or counted votes amounted to less than 1% of the total, not enough to change the results. The reviews grew heated at times with partisan observers shouting at reviewers for a ballot-by-ballot recount.

Claudia Ardón, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s inspector general, said that once the review is complete, a report will be given to the Supreme Court of Justice, which the Constitutional Court designated to handle the case.

In an extremely crowded field, neither Arévalo nor Torres got 50% of the vote, so they would be scheduled to face each other in a second-round one-on-one vote on Aug. 20.

Arévalo, of the progressive Seed Movement party, was a surprise, as he had not been polling among the leading candidates. Torres, the candidate for the conservative UNE party, is making her third bid for the presidency.

The court challenge had awoken fears that political forces might be seeking to invalidate the June 25 elections.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the U.S. government endorsed the conclusions of numerous domestic and international election observation groups, “which found that the published results in Guatemala’s most highly observed election matched with their observations across the country.”

“The United States supports the Guatemalan people’s constitutional right to elect their leaders via free and fair elections and is deeply concerned by efforts that interfere with the June 25 election result,” the statement said. “Undermining the June 25 election would be a grave threat to democracy with far reaching implications.”

Among the parties challenging the results are those of three candidates who were polling among the leaders before election day, but ended up getting less than 8% of the vote each. However, Torres’ party also asked for a review of the voting tallies.