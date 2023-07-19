A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
World News

Guatemalan election observers’ report cites interference from parties, justice system

Demonstrators gather in front of the attorney general's office building to show their support for the election process and going forward with a presidential runoff election in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
1 of 4 | 

Demonstrators gather in front of the attorney general’s office building to show their support for the election process and going forward with a presidential runoff election in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eduard Gomez wears sunglasses with a message that reads in Spanish: "Vote Seed," in reference to the Seed Movement party, during a protest in front of the Attorney General's office building to show his support for the election process and the going forward with a presidential runoff election in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
2 of 4 | 

Eduard Gomez wears sunglasses with a message that reads in Spanish: “Vote Seed,” in reference to the Seed Movement party, during a protest in front of the Attorney General’s office building to show his support for the election process and the going forward with a presidential runoff election in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters display a Guatemalan flag as they listen to Bernardo Arévalo presidential candidate with the Seed Movement party during a campaign rally in Santa Maria de Jesus, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Arévalo will face Sandra Torres, presidential candidate of UNE party in an Aug. 20 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
3 of 4 | 

Supporters display a Guatemalan flag as they listen to Bernardo Arévalo presidential candidate with the Seed Movement party during a campaign rally in Santa Maria de Jesus, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Arévalo will face Sandra Torres, presidential candidate of UNE party in an Aug. 20 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A campaign poster of Sandra Torres, presidential candidate of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party, hangs on a utility pole in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Torres will face Bernardo Arévalo with the Seed Movement party in an Aug. 20 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
4 of 4 | 

A campaign poster of Sandra Torres, presidential candidate of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) party, hangs on a utility pole in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Torres will face Bernardo Arévalo with the Seed Movement party in an Aug. 20 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Some Guatemalan political parties and other actors unnecessarily dragged the country’s June 25 elections into the courts in an attempt to ignore the will of the people, the Organization of American States observation mission has concluded.

“The mission considers that the abuse of legal instruments by actors unsatisfied with the results introduced a high degree of uncertainty in the electoral process and put at risk the country’s democratic stability,” the election observers wrote in a report released Wednesday.

For more than two weeks, the election results that put conservative former first lady Sandra Torres and progressive former diplomat Bernardo Arévalo in a runoff together went uncertified. Several losing parties requested injunctions and the Constitutional Court ordered a review of challenged precinct vote tallies.

Other news
Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Review of Guatemala’s vote appears to largely uphold results from June 25 presidential election
An electoral official in Guatemala says a court-ordered review of the country’s June 25 presidential election that included a second look at dozens of precinct tally sheets appears to have upheld the original vote totals.
People gather outside the Constitutional Court where a session to examine the complaints of several political parties about irregularities in the June 25th general elections is underway, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemala’s high court steps into election, suspends release of official results
Guatemala’s highest court has suspended the releasing of official results, granting a temporary injunction to 10 parties that challenged the results of the June 25 election.
Voters line up at a poling station during general elections in Sumpango, Guatemala, Sunday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemala voters send 2 presidential candidates on opposite sides of political spectrum to a runoff
Guatemalans have sent two presidential candidates from opposite sides of the political spectrum to an Aug. 20 runoff, giving hope to many disenchanted voters that change may be possible.

The observers said some political parties tried to use very isolated errors to sow doubt about the trustworthiness of the election and suggest there were systematic problems. After the review, for which the observers were also present, the results were “almost identical to the preliminary results,” the mission wrote.

The observers declared the election “successful,” saying it was peaceful and that the transmission of results was satisfactory.

Once the vote tally review was completed with the results essentially unchanged, the Attorney General’s Office stepped in to allege that Arévalo’s Seed Movement had committed crimes in its collection of signatures to form as a party years earlier. A judge suspended the party’s legal status, but the Constitutional Court granted a preliminary injunction blocking that suspension.

Now the two candidates are only a month away from an Aug. 20 runoff, but legal obstacles continue to swirl. The special prosecutor for corruption who sought the suspension of the Seed Movement party’s legal status has said the investigation remains open.

Some 90 observers from 20 countries made up the Organization of American States’ election mission in Guatemala.