Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
Chris Paul, from left, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade do a tribute to Carmelo Anthony at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
The ESPYS
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
World News

Top tribunal certifies Guatemala’s election result minutes after another court suspends party

Supreme Electoral Tribunal magistrates hold a press conference in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The tribunal certified presidential election results, sending candidates Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo to an Aug. 20 runoff, while the Attorney General's Office announced that Arevalo´s party had been suspended. (AP Photo/Wilder Lopez)
1 of 5 | 

Supreme Electoral Tribunal magistrates hold a press conference in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The tribunal certified presidential election results, sending candidates Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo to an Aug. 20 runoff, while the Attorney General’s Office announced that Arevalo´s party had been suspended. (AP Photo/Wilder Lopez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bernardo Arévalo, presidential candidate of Seed Movement, speaks during a radio interview in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
2 of 5 | 

Bernardo Arévalo, presidential candidate of Seed Movement, speaks during a radio interview in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors gather in front of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal building in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Guatemalans are waiting for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to certify the results of the recent general elections. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
3 of 5 | 

Protestors gather in front of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal building in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Guatemalans are waiting for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to certify the results of the recent general elections. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors gather in front of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal building in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Guatemalans are waiting for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to certify the results of the recent general elections. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
4 of 5 | 

Protestors gather in front of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal building in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Guatemalans are waiting for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to certify the results of the recent general elections. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supreme Electoral Tribunal magistrates hold a press conference in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The tribunal certified presidential election results, sending candidates Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo to an Aug. 20 runoff, while the Attorney General's Office announced that Arevalo´s party had been suspended. (AP Photo/Wilder Lopez)
5 of 5 | 

Supreme Electoral Tribunal magistrates hold a press conference in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The tribunal certified presidential election results, sending candidates Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo to an Aug. 20 runoff, while the Attorney General’s Office announced that Arevalo´s party had been suspended. (AP Photo/Wilder Lopez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SONIA PÉREZ D.
 
Share

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s troubled presidential election was thrown into even greater turmoil Wednesday when the country’s top electoral tribunal confirmed the results of the June 25 vote while the Attorney General’s Office announced that the second place party had been suspended.

The seemingly contradictory moves fed more than two weeks of rising tensions and suspicions after the first round of voting, which had seemingly sent conservative Sandra Torres and progressive Bernardo Arévalo into a Aug. 20 presidential runoff.

There were immediate calls Wednesday for Guatemalans to take to the streets in protest and demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Electoral Tribunal until heavy rain drove them away.

Other news
FILE - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei sings the national anthem before giving his third annual address to the nation at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Jan. 14, 2023. Giammattei released a statement on Monday, July 10 saying he will respect the four-year term for which he was elected, which ends on Jan. 14, 2024, until the results of the June 25 general election are yet to be made official. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
Guatemala president says he won’t stay in power as courts continue to hold up election results
With tensions surrounding Guatemala’s June 25 election heightening, President Alejandro Giammattei has taken the unusual step of publishing an open letter saying he has no intention of staying in power beyond his term.
Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Review of Guatemala’s vote appears to largely uphold results from June 25 presidential election
An electoral official in Guatemala says a court-ordered review of the country’s June 25 presidential election that included a second look at dozens of precinct tally sheets appears to have upheld the original vote totals.
An electoral authority holds up an invalid ballot during a meeting with political party lawyers, in Guatemala City, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general elections. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Why a Guatemalan court’s decision to freeze presidential election results is stirring criticism
A week after Guatemala’s June 25 elections boosted a relative long-shot candidate into the final second round of voting, the country’s top court has frozen certification of the election results.
People gather outside the Constitutional Court where a session to examine the complaints of several political parties about irregularities in the June 25th general elections is underway, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemala’s high court steps into election, suspends release of official results
Guatemala’s highest court has suspended the releasing of official results, granting a temporary injunction to 10 parties that challenged the results of the June 25 election.

It was not immediately clear how the situation would play out now that yet another court had intervened in Guatemala’s electoral process, but electoral authorities said Torres and Arévalo would face each other on Aug. 20.

But Rafael Curruchiche, the special prosecutor against impunity, said in a video statement that in May 2022 a citizen reported having his signature falsely added to the signature gathering effort of Arévalo’s Seed Movement party and that the Attorney General Office’s investigation also found 12 deceased people were included on its list of signatures.

The special prosecutor said there were indications that more than 5,000 signatures were illegally gathered for the party.

Curruchiche’s statement was released while the country waited for a scheduled news conference by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in which it was expected to certify the result of the June 25 election. The tribunal confirmed the result minutes after the prosecutor announced that the Seed Movement’s legal status had been suspended.

Guatemala’s electoral law prohibits the suspension of political parties between when an election is called and when it is held. With a second round of voting required because no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, it appeared that the Seed Movement could not be suspended.

After the first round, losing parties had challenged the results and courts intervened to block certification of the results. Concerns grew that efforts were afoot to keep Arévalo out of contention.

This week, it appeared the demands imposed by the courts had finally been satisfied and electoral authorities said they were working toward certification of the results. But talk began to circulate on social platforms that another hurdle could be coming from the Attorney General’s Office.

The relatively new Seed Movement party had needed at least 25,000 signatures to form itself legally. Curruchiche suggested that not knowing where the party got the funds to pay signature gatherers left open the possibility of money laundering.

The details of the case were made known to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in May, Curruchiche said.

In 2021, the U.S. government said that it had lost confidence in Guatemala’s commitment to battling corruption after Attorney General Consuelo Porras fired Curruchiche’s predecessor. Last year, the U.S. State Department added Curruchiche to its list of corrupt and undemocratic actors, alleging that he obstructed corruption investigations.

Roberto Arzu, a conservative presidential hopeful who was barred from competing for allegedly starting his campaign prematurely, called on Guatemalans to take to the streets in protest following Curruchiche’s announcement.

“This is a corrupt system’s coup,” said Arzu, son of former President Álvaro Arzú.