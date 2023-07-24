A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Lawmakers surround Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Netanyahu’s health
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)
Grizzly bear attack
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Gilgo Beach killings
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
World News

Guatemalans protest interference by court, prosecutors in August’s second-round election

Protestors gather outside the Attorney General's Office in Guatemala City, Monday, July 24, 2023. Demonstrators are demanding respect for democracy after prosecutorial and judicial actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and against one of the two parties set to participate in the presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
1 of 4 | 

Protestors gather outside the Attorney General’s Office in Guatemala City, Monday, July 24, 2023. Demonstrators are demanding respect for democracy after prosecutorial and judicial actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and against one of the two parties set to participate in the presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors gather outside the Attorney General's Office in Guatemala City, Monday, July 24, 2023. Demonstrators are demanding respect for democracy after prosecutorial and judicial actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and against one of the two parties set to participate in the presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
2 of 4 | 

Protestors gather outside the Attorney General’s Office in Guatemala City, Monday, July 24, 2023. Demonstrators are demanding respect for democracy after prosecutorial and judicial actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and against one of the two parties set to participate in the presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors gather outside the Attorney General's Office in Guatemala City, Monday, July 24, 2023. Demonstrators are demanding respect for democracy after prosecutorial and judicial actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and against one of the two parties set to participate in the presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
3 of 4 | 

Protestors gather outside the Attorney General’s Office in Guatemala City, Monday, July 24, 2023. Demonstrators are demanding respect for democracy after prosecutorial and judicial actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and against one of the two parties set to participate in the presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors gather outside the Attorney General's Office in Guatemala City, Monday, July 24, 2023. Demonstrators are demanding respect for democracy after prosecutorial and judicial actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and against one of the two parties set to participate in the presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
4 of 4 | 

Protestors gather outside the Attorney General’s Office in Guatemala City, Monday, July 24, 2023. Demonstrators are demanding respect for democracy after prosecutorial and judicial actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and against one of the two parties set to participate in the presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Hundreds of Guatemalans demonstrated Monday to protest interference by courts and prosecutors against a progressive candidate’s participation in August’s second-round presidential election.

The government’s actions against Bernardo Arévalo have included suspending his Seed Movement party and raiding the country’s election tribunal offices after it certified first-round election results that put Arévalo into the Aug. 20 runoff against conservative former first lady Sandra Torres.

Under Guatemalan law, authorities cannot suspend a political party during an election campaign. U.S. officials have called the actions a threat to the Guatemala’s democracy.

Other news
Police agents carry evidence collected from the Seed Movement political party headquarters, in Guatemala City, Friday, July 21, 2023. Guatemalan agents and police raided the offices of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party's formation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Police in Guatemala search party offices of progressive presidential candidate
Guatemalan agents and police have raided the offices of the Seed Movement of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party’s formation.
Supreme Electoral Tribunal magistrates hold a press conference in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The tribunal certified presidential election results, sending candidates Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo to an Aug. 20 runoff, while the Attorney General's Office announced that Arevalo´s party had been suspended. (AP Photo/Wilder Lopez)
Top tribunal certifies Guatemala’s election result minutes after another court suspends party
Guatemala’s troubled presidential election has been thrown into even greater turmoil after the country’s top electoral tribunal confirmed the results of the June 25 vote while the Attorney General’s Office announced that the second place party had been suspended.
FILE - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei sings the national anthem before giving his third annual address to the nation at the National Palace in Guatemala City, Jan. 14, 2023. Giammattei released a statement on Monday, July 10 saying he will respect the four-year term for which he was elected, which ends on Jan. 14, 2024, until the results of the June 25 general election are yet to be made official. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
Guatemala president says he won’t stay in power as courts continue to hold up election results
With tensions surrounding Guatemala’s June 25 election heightening, President Alejandro Giammattei has taken the unusual step of publishing an open letter saying he has no intention of staying in power beyond his term.
Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Review of Guatemala’s vote appears to largely uphold results from June 25 presidential election
An electoral official in Guatemala says a court-ordered review of the country’s June 25 presidential election that included a second look at dozens of precinct tally sheets appears to have upheld the original vote totals.

On Monday, civic groups marched in Guatemala City with placards demanding free elections and an end to the harassment. Demonstrator Sergio Morataya said President Alejandro Giammattei and the attorney general were “interfering in the electoral process.”

Last week, agents and police raided the offices of Arévalo’s Seed Movement party as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party’s formation.

Arévalo denounced the raid as illegal and said it “is part of the political persecution that the corrupt minority that knows it is losing power day by day is carrying out to try to intimidate us, to try to derail the electoral process.”

The raid followed allegations by Guatemalan electoral authorities that a number of state actors were attempting to interfere with the presidential election.

Guatemala’s political system has been in disarray since Arévalo placed a surprising second among the 22 candidates in the initial round of voting June 25 to replace Giammattei, who could not seek re-election. Torres finished first, and the other runoff spot had been widely expected to also be taken by a conservative.

Certification of last month’s results were delayed for two weeks and the Attorney General’s Office announced an investigation into how Arévalo’s party gathered the necessary signatures several years earlier to form. Prosecutors initially won a suspension of the party’s legal status from a judge, but the Constitutional Court granted a preliminary injunction blocking that.

As part of that investigation, agents searched the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for a second time last week. That led the tribunal to seek an injunction from the Constitutional Court on Friday to protect the electoral process.