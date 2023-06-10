Guatemala says US-funded transit centers to receive applications from Central American migrants

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Guatemala says US-funded transit centers to receive applications from Central American migrants

By Sonia Perez D.
 
Share

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Migrant transit centers fiananced by the United States will be set up in Guatemala to receive applications from Central American citizens seeking to apply for work visas, family reunifications or refugee status, an official said Friday.

Both governments have said they will launch a web page Monday on which people will be able to request appointments to apply for entrance to the U.S.

The centers are part of a larger migratory strategy aimed at reducing the heavy flow of migrants from Latin American and the Caribbean to the United States.

Other news
Bernardo Arévalo, presidential candidate with the Seed Movement, gives an interview in Guatemala City, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Arévalo will compete in a presidential runoff election on Aug. 20. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Bernardo Arévalo, Guatemala’s electoral surprise, makes corruption fight top priority
Bernardo Arévalo, the surprise of the first round of voting in Guatemala, says the choice in the Aug. 20 presidential runoff is a clear one: Continue living under a corrupt system with his rival or rebuild the country’s democracy with him.
Supporters attend the Movement for the Liberation of the People or MLP, closing campaign rally, in Guatemala City, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Guatemalans go to the polls on June 25. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalans are fed up with corruption ahead of an election that may draw many protest votes
As Guatemala prepares to elect a new president Sunday, its citizens are fed up with government corruption, on edge about crime and struggling with poverty and malnutrition — all of which drives tens of thousands out of the country each year.
María Rosita Yoc Suruy poses for portraits in San Juan Comalapa, Guatemala, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The 56-year-old homemaker said she planned to vote in the presidential race on June 25, though she had not entirely decided who to vote for. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalans worry about security, unimpressed by leading candidates ahead of election
Days away from electing a new president, many Guatemalans remain undecided.
Newspaper founder and editor Jose Ruben Zamora leaves in handcuffs after a court hearing in Guatemala City, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A tribunal has convicted Zamora and sentenced him to six years in prison in a money laundering case. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)
Guatemala sentences renowned journalist José Rubén Zamora to six years in money laundering case
A Guatemalan tribunal has convicted newspaper founder and editor José Rubén Zamora and sentenced him to six years in prison in a money laundering case, concluding a trial press freedom groups decried as a political persecution aimed at silencing a critical voice.

Applicants with scheduled appointments will be received at offices to be opened in eight places across Guatemala, the official said, who agreed to discuss the plan only if not quoted by name.

The centers will be directed by United Nations Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration during a six-month trial period, the official added.

The plan was revealed after a phone conversation between U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei in which they agreed to work together to expand legal pathways for migration. The Biden administration hopes the centers will lead to safer migration.

This comes after the U.S. ended Title 42, an immigration restriction implemented during the pandemic that immediately expelled migrants arriving at the U.S. borders. The U.S. has also maintained Title 8, which toughens sanctions for those who attempt to cross the border without permission.

The Associated Press requested an interview with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro to discuss the issue. The Foreign Ministry said he would not meet with journalists until Monday.