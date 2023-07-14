FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million
FILE - A bottle of soda is photographed in Washington Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. Separately, a U.N. expert group assessing the same evidence said their guidance regarding safe consumption of the sweetener remained unchanged. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Aspartame labeled as possible cancer cause
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Trump’s classified documents trial
This image released by NBC shows James Spader as Raymond Reddington in a scene from "The Blacklist." The 2-hour series finale airs July 13. (Fernando Marrero/NBC/ Sony Pictures Television via AP)
‘The Blacklist’ finale
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for under $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings posted to Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Sriracha shortage
U.S. News

Ex-officers at federal women’s prison in California plead guilty to multiple sex abuse counts

FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution stands in Dublin, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022. Two former officers the women’s prison pleaded guilty Thursday, July 13, 2023, to multiple counts of sexual abuse, the latest to be prosecuted following an AP investigation last year that resulted in prison sentences for the former warden and chaplain. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution stands in Dublin, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022. Two former officers the women’s prison pleaded guilty Thursday, July 13, 2023, to multiple counts of sexual abuse, the latest to be prosecuted following an AP investigation last year that resulted in prison sentences for the former warden and chaplain. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two former officers of a federal women’s prison in California pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple counts of sexual abuse, the latest to be prosecuted following an Associated Press investigation last year resulting in prison sentences for the former warden and chaplain.

Andrew Jones, a former cook supervisor at Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, pleaded guilty to six felony charges of sexual abuse of three women he supervised, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.

Nakie Nunley, a guard at the prison call center, pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual abuse and five lesser felonies of abusive sexual contact of five women. Both also pleaded guilty to making false statements to the government.

Other news
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys to discuss violent crime reduction strategies at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Contrasting decisions on whether gunmen should face a federal death sentence in massecres with so much in common illustrate the Justice Department’s murky, often baffling death penalty policies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
2 massacres, 2 different decisions: How does the DOJ decide who should face death?
Robert Bowers killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue and he’s facing a possible death sentence at his ongoing trial.
FILE - A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. A 28-year-old killed three children and three adults in a shooting at a small Christian elementary school before being killed by police. The shooter was a former student there. Police have said the shooter “was assigned female at birth” but used masculine pronouns on social media. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, File)
US sets a grim milestone with new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings
Unrelenting bloodshed across the U.S. this year has led to the grimmest of milestones: The deadliest six months of mass killings recorded since at least 2006.
FILE - Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Haney won by unanimous decision. Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge, Thursday, July 13, in Los Angeles, according to police. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles
Undisputed lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney has been arrested on a felony weapons charge in Los Angeles.
FILE - This undated photo released by the Honolulu Police Department shows Eric Thompson, charged with murder in the shooting death of the acupuncturist who was having an affair with his wife. A defense attorney told jurors at the start of Thompson's trial, that Thompson wasn't the only person with a motive to kill him. Jon Tokuhara “had a track record of cheating,” including with women who had families, Thompson's defense attorney said. (Honolulu Police Department via AP, File)
Defense attorney in Hawaii love triangle murder trial says acupuncturist cheated with multiple women
At the start of a Hawaii love triangle murder trial, a defense attorney says police ignored possible suspects with motives to kill an acupuncturist, including women he was having affairs with.

The two men will enter pleas and be sentenced at later dates.

They are at least the seventh and eighth former employees charged with abusing inmates after an investigation by The Associated Press last year revealed a harrowing culture of rampant abuse and cover-up at the facility 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

Ray Garcia, the prison’s former warden, was convicted in December of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. He was sentenced to serve six years in prison.

All sexual activity between a prison worker and an inmate is illegal as inmates cannot give consent. Correctional employees enjoy substantial power over inmates, controlling every aspect of their lives.

In one example, Nunley wrote in his plea agreement that in May 2021 he called an inmate he supervised into his office and told her he could make her time in prison easier or more difficult. She complied with his request.