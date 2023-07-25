Proposal before Maine lawmakers would jumpstart offshore wind projects

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
U.S. News

Proposal before Maine lawmakers would jumpstart offshore wind projects

FILE - A lobster boat passes the country's first floating wind turbine off the coast of Castine, Maine, Sept. 20, 2013. Maine is poised to launch an offshore wind program to meet clean energy goals with a goal of producing enough power for about 900,000 homes from floating wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FILE - A lobster boat passes the country’s first floating wind turbine off the coast of Castine, Maine, Sept. 20, 2013. Maine is poised to launch an offshore wind program to meet clean energy goals with a goal of producing enough power for about 900,000 homes from floating wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DAVID SHARP
 
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is poised to launch an offshore wind program that would meet clean energy goals and produce enough power for about 900,000 homes from floating wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine.

The goal calls for requests for proposals to be issued for 3,000 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind turbines by 2040. That’s enough electricity to power about half of Maine’s electricity load.

The bill was revised after a veto by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to ensure non-union companies can get into the business, setting a path to approval by the Maine Senate and House on Tuesday.

Other news
FILE - Clarissa Sabattis, Chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, foreground, and other leaders of Maine's tribes are welcomed by lawmakers into the House Chamber in this March 16, 2023 file photo, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Voters in Maine will likely be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution. The Maine Legislature is poised to give its final approval on Tuesday, July 25 to a proposal to restore the language that requires Maine to honor treaties the state inherited from Massachusetts when it became its own state more than two centuries ago. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
Maine aims to restore 19th century tribal obligations to its constitution. Voters will make the call
Voters in Maine will likely be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution.
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023. In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the United States and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since 2000, the U.S. is setting about twice as many heat records as cold. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
If it seems like you keep hearing about new heat records this summer, it’s because you do. Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever.
FILE - Delaware places their logo on the winning line of the tournament banner after winning the championship game against Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Colonial Athletic Association has changed its name to the Coastal Athletic Association. The association of schools located in nine states along the Atlantic seaboard announced the name change on Thursday, July 20, 2023, to reflect its recent expansion, with members spanning from Massachusetts to South Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Say goodbye to the Colonial Athletic Association, and hello to the Coastal Athletic Association
The Colonial Athletic Association has changed its name to the Coastal Athletic Association. The association of schools located in nine states along the Atlantic seaboard announced the name change on Thursday to reflect its recent expansion, with members spanning from Massachusetts to South Carolina.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks to the media prior to signing into law a bill expanding access to abortions later in pregnancy, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine governor vetoes bill to let minimum wage law apply to farm workers
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would allow the state’s minimum wage law to apply to farm workers, saying she supports the concept but had questions about the bill’s language.

Approval would put Maine on a path to catch up with other states that already have offshore wind projects. The catch, however, is that the wind turbines would be farther offshore than those projects, and would involve floating turbines. It also includes incentives aimed at ensuring wind power developers steer clear of lucrative lobster fishing grounds.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-York, said he believes the compromise bill has necessary “guardrails in place to make sure this is done right and truly benefits Mainers.”

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management already approved projects that are now under construction off Massachusetts and off New York and Rhode Island, and it gave the green light earlier this month for New Jersey’s first offshore wind to begin construction. Next month, it will hold an auction for leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

In Maine, the timeline calls for the federal lease sales to be completed next year and for the state to release request for proposals to operate the offshore wind turbines in early 2026.

The Gulf of Maine is considered a prize when it comes to consistent, powerful winds, but the water is too deep for traditional wind turbines that are anchored to the ocean floor. Maine officials hope companies will license technology from the University of Maine, which has been pioneering precast floating turbines that can be built on land and towed to sea.

“This is the bill that will jumpstart the offshore wind industry in Maine, said Jack Shapiro, climate and clean energy director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

More than a decade ago, the state was poised to host a $120 million wind project led by Norwegian company Statoil, but Statoil backed out after the state reopened bidding to provide an opportunity to the University of Maine.

The U.S. could need roughly 2,000 of the most powerful turbines to meet its goals to ramp up offshore wind. Doing so would dramatically cut its use of fossil fuels, protect the atmosphere and reduce climate change.

___

Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David_Sharp_AP