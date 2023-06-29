Gun advocates challenge Biden administration rules on handgun braces at appeals court

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Gun advocates challenge Biden administration rules on handgun braces at appeals court

FILE - Alex Bosco, founder and Inventor of the Stabilizing Brace, testifies during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance and the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs joint hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2023. Arguments over the Biden administration's regulations that restrict the use of stabilizing braces for handguns are starting Thursday, June 29, at a federal appeals court in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE - Alex Bosco, founder and Inventor of the Stabilizing Brace, testifies during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance and the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs joint hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2023. Arguments over the Biden administration’s regulations that restrict the use of stabilizing braces for handguns are starting Thursday, June 29, at a federal appeals court in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By KEVIN McGILL
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Appellate court judges in New Orleans closely questioned a government attorney on Thursday over a Biden administration rule aimed at curbing the use of stabilizing braces, which are handgun attachments that have been used in multiple mass shootings in recent years.

The braces attach to the back of a gun, lengthening it, and strap to the arm. They were originally developed for disabled people. However, gun-safety groups say they essentially can be used to lengthen a concealable handgun so that it can be braced against the shoulder and fired like a rifle or shotgun.

Advocates for the rule point to deadly mass shootings while arguing that the braces make concealable handguns more deadly. Opponents of the rule say the devices make handguns safer to use by making them more stable, comfortable to fire and accurate — an argument noted in questions from appellate panel judges Don Willett and Stephen Higginson at Thursday’s hearing.

Other news
This combination of images shows Lauryn Hill, left, Megan Thee Stallion, center, and Missy Elliott, who will headline the Essence Festival of Culture, kicking off Thursday and running through July 3 across various venues in New Orleans. (AP Photo)
Essence Festival of Culture 2023 kicks off in New Orleans
The 29th annual Essence Festival of Culture is revving up in New Orleans. Most of the free workshops and celebrity meet-and-greets at the festival, which opens Thursday, will be inside the Ernest N.
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal judge's ruling striking down a part of the Affordable Care Act requiring most insurers to cover preventive care including vaccines and screenings for cancer, diabetes and HIV was temporarily put on hold Monday, May 15, 2023, by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Compromise may mean continued reprieve for ‘Obamacare’ preventive care mandates
Attorneys told a federal appeals court Friday they are close to an agreement that could temporarily maintain government requirements that health insurance plans include coverage of HIV-preventing drugs, cancer screenings and other preventive care while a court battle over the mandates plays out.
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal appeals court in New Orleans prepared to hear arguments Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on whether insurers can be required to provide coverage for certain types of preventive care, including HIV prevention and certain types of cancer screening, under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Court seeks compromise that might preserve preventive health insurance mandates as appeals play out
Federal appeals court judges are seeking compromise among attorneys involved in a fight over government mandates for preventive health care.
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal appeals court in New Orleans prepared to hear arguments Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on whether insurers can be required to provide coverage for certain types of preventive care, including HIV prevention and certain types of cancer screening, under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ loses latest court battle
A federal appeals court in New Orleans is weighing whether to continue blocking enforcement of a judge’s ruling limiting coverage requirements under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

“All that to me seems synonymous with safer. Do you disagree with that?” Willett asked administration attorney Sean Janda.

Janda argued that regulating the braces is consistent with longstanding federal law outlawing sawed-off shotguns or other short-barreled non-handgun-type firearms.

“That particular combination, Congress has determined, is dangerous,” Janda said.

In May, the 5th Circuit issued an order preventing enforcement of the rules against plaintiffs in the case, who include two Texas gun owners and a firearms accessory manufacturer. It’s uncertain when the three-member panel that heard arguments Thursday will rule on whether to permanently block the rule. It’s also not clear whether the judges will apply their ruling nationwide or just within the circuit, which covers Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The rule is also being challenged in other parts of the country, attorneys said. The issue may ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

Arguments during the nearly 90-minute hearing dealt with whether the rule is simply a reasonable interpretation of existing congressionally passed firearms law or an overreach by the administration; and whether it’s fair and legal to make an estimated 3 million-plus owners of the devices register them and pay fees if they want to use them.

A stabilizing brace was used in March by the shooter who killed three students and three staff members at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2021, the man who killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, also used one. And in 2019, a stabilizing brace was used in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that left nine people dead.

That the devices can be used by criminals is not sufficient reason for the regulations, argued plaintiffs’ attorney Erik Jaffe. “They don’t think they’re bad because they’re dangerous. They think they’re bad because criminals liked them. But criminals like handguns too. Just because criminals like something is not a reason why it’s dangerous.”

On Thursday’s panel with Higginson, who was nominated to the court by former President Barack Obama, and Willett, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump, was Jerry Smith, who was nominated by former President Ronald Reagan.

___

Associated Press writer Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed to this story.