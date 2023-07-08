This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sports

Diamondbacks beat the Pirates 7-3 to end a 4-game losing streak

By JACK THOMPSON
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer and fellow All-Star Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Friday night.

NL West-leading Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak, with All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll returning to the lineup a day after leaving a game because of soreness in his right shoulder. The Diamondbacks remained a half-game ahead of Los Angeles for the division lead.

Gurriel also had two doubles and drove in four runs, three of them on his 15th homer in the third inning off Rich Hill (7-9).

Gallen (11-3) gave up one run in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 3.05. He gave up four hits, struck out five and walked no one. He is tied with Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan for the majors victory lead and could be the NL starter Tuesday night in Seattle in the All-Star Game.

Carroll’s bunt single drove in the first run of the inning. Carroll was 2 for 5 with two stolen bases — his 25th and 26th of the season.

Carlos Santana drove in two runs for the Pirates, who have lost six of their last seven.

Hill pitched four innings, giving up seven hits and five runs, walking four and striking out three. The 43-year-old lefty is 1-8 against Arizona with a 6.18 ERA, with his only win in 2006 when he pitched for the Cubs.

Jake McCarthy stole two bases for Arizona, giving him 20 for the season.

Justin Martinez, called up Friday from Triple-A Reno, made his major league debut, pitching the eighth inning for Arizona. He reached 102 mph on four pitches, gave up two runs, struck out two, walked two and hit a batter.

YOU’RE AN ALL-STAR

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was added to the National League All-Star team Friday, replacing the Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, who is out with a left heel injury.

Perdomo, who had the night off Friday, is batting .274 with a .381 on-base percentage. Last season, pressed into action with regular shortstop Nick Ahmed sidelined by injury, the 23-year-old Dominican batted just .195 with five homers, a total he has already matched this season.

“That is a tremendous honor for him,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “It’s such a great story. He is ours. He came through our system. He’s developed, after doing what he did last year. He was frustrated and said, ‘I’m never going to let that happen again.’”

Perdomo joins fellow first-time Arizona All-Stars Gallen, Carroll and Gurriel for Tuesday’s game in Seattle.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: Placed OF/DH Andrew McCutchen (right elbow inflammation) and 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (back) on the 10-day injured list. Hayes was just activated for Thursday’s game. 1B/DH Ji Man Choi (Achilles) was activated from the 60-day IL and played his first game since April 13. RHP Cody Bolton was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Diamondbacks: OF Dominic Canzone, the Pacific Coast League player of the month, was called up from Triple-A Reno and OF Dominic Fletcher returned to Reno. Canzone was batting .354 with 16 homers and 71 RBIs, and the 25-year-old led the PCL with a .634 slugging percentage and 1.065 OPS. ... Arizona also placed RHP Drey Jameson on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

All-Star RHP Mitch Keller (9-4, 3.52) was set to start for Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Diamondbacks had not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports