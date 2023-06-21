High-ranking politician in Guyana arrested, denies rape allegations involving Indigenous girl

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A high-ranking government official in the South American country of Guyana was arrested and is under investigation after being accused of raping an Indigenous teenager.

Nigel Dharamlall, a senior Cabinet member who is minister of local government and regional development, rejected the accusations involving a 16-year-old girl from the remote western Essequibo region.

“All the allegations are denied,” his attorney, Nigel Hughes, told reporters on Tuesday.

Dharamlall, who interacts often with Indigenous communities given his job, was arrested Monday. He has since been released on bail and is required to report daily to detectives involved in the case. No charges have been filed.

Police searched Dharamlall’s home on Tuesday in the presence of his accuser. President Irfaan Ali placed him on leave as the investigation continues.

Authorities have said the teenager asked to be released from the custody of her parents because ruling party officials allegedly pressured them to accept money as a settlement.

Assistant Police Chief Wendell Blanhum said Wednesday that a file with the findings from the investigation would likely go to the state prosecutor’s office in the coming days to determine if enough evidence exists to charge Dharamlall.

Civil society leaders, opposition politicians and human rights groups such as the Amerindian Peoples Association are following the case closely and have called for an impartial probe.

“To the victim, we commend you for your bravery in raising these allegations and wish that you will be free from fear and intimidation and that your security is not compromised,” the association said in a statement.

The National Toshaos Council, which is composed of leaders from Guyana’s often marginalized Indigenous communities, called on authorities to establish an independent investigating body.

“The gravity of the allegations cannot be understated,” the council said. “They strike at the heart of trust and integrity within the government.”