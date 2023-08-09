Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
DJ Casper dies
Russia-Ukraine war
Mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Big Mega Millions win
World News

American nurse and her young daughter freed, nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti

 
Share

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter were freed Wednesday, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in Haiti’s capital, according to aid organization El Roi Haiti.

The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband asked that neither she nor her family be contacted: “There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation,” the group said in a statement.

The group added that it confirmed the safe release “with a heart of gratitude and immense joy.” No other details were immediately available, including whether any ransom was paid.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized the New Hampshire native and her young daughter in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

Other news
Protesters try to flip a car to block a street during a protest against insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Thousands in Haiti march to demand safety from violent gangs as killings and kidnappings soar
FILE - Riot police fire tear gas grenades at demonstrators during protests in the capital Nairobi, Kenya on July 7, 2023. The United States is praising Kenya's interest in leading a multinational force in Haiti. But weeks ago, the U.S. openly warned Kenyan police officers against violent abuses. Now 1,000 of those police officers might head to Haiti to take on gang warfare. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
Kenyan doctors say civilians were shot, and some killed, while running from police during protests
FILE - Police clash with a man during a protest by supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga over the high cost of living and alleged stolen presidential vote, in Nairobi, on March 20, 2023. The United States is praising Kenya's interest in leading a multinational force in Haiti. But weeks ago, the U.S. openly warned Kenyan police officers against violent abuses. Now 1,000 of those police officers might head to Haiti to take on gang warfare. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
Haitians express skepticism over Kenya’s offer to UN to send police to confront gangs

The Christian group has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Gang members regularly killed, rape and hold residents for ransom. A local nonprofit has documented 539 kidnappings since January, a significant rise over previous years.

In a video posted on the El Roi Haiti website, Dorsainvil describes Haitians as “full of joy, and life and love,” people she was blessed to know.

In a blog post, El Roi Haiti said Dorsainvil fell in love with Haiti’s people on a visit there after the devastating 2010 earthquake hit the Caribbean nation.

Dorsainvil graduated from Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, where a program supports nursing education in Haiti.