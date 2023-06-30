FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
World News

UN children’s chief: Youngsters in Haiti need aid and face `staggering levels’ of gender violence

People displaced by gang violence stand in Jean-Kere Almicar's front yard, where they have sought refuge, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Nearly 200 people who once lived in the Cite Soleil slum near Almicar’s house are now camped out in his front yard and nearby areas. They are among the nearly 165,000 Haitians who have fled their homes amid a surge in gang violence. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
People displaced by gang violence stand in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard, where they have sought refuge, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Nearly 200 people who once lived in the Cite Soleil slum near Almicar’s house are now camped out in his front yard and nearby areas. They are among the nearly 165,000 Haitians who have fled their homes amid a surge in gang violence. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Jean-Kere Almicar holds a cat and a baby, in the yard of his home, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Almicar, who once lived in Scranton, Pennsylvania but moved back to Haiti in 2007, uses his own money to help feed people displaced by gang violence who have sought refuge in his front yard. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Jean-Kere Almicar holds a cat and a baby, in the yard of his home, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Almicar, who once lived in Scranton, Pennsylvania but moved back to Haiti in 2007, uses his own money to help feed people displaced by gang violence who have sought refuge in his front yard. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Lovely Benjamin poses for a photo with her children at a makeshift shelter in Jean-Kere Almicar's front yard, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Displaced by a surge in gand violence, they live in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard along with other neighbors from Cite Soleil. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Lovely Benjamin poses for a photo with her children at a makeshift shelter in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Displaced by a surge in gand violence, they live in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard along with other neighbors from Cite Soleil. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A woman displaced by gang violence bathes her son in Jean-Kere Almicar's yard, now a makeshift shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, June 2, 2023. Nearly 200 people who once lived in the Cite Soleil slum near Almicar's house are now camped out in his front yard and nearby areas. They are among the nearly 165,000 Haitians who have fled their homes amid a surge in gang violence. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A woman displaced by gang violence bathes her son in Jean-Kere Almicar’s yard, now a makeshift shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, June 2, 2023. Nearly 200 people who once lived in the Cite Soleil slum near Almicar’s house are now camped out in his front yard and nearby areas. They are among the nearly 165,000 Haitians who have fled their homes amid a surge in gang violence. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Lovely Benjamin holds the head of her 4-year-old son to show the scar left from a machete chop he received during a gang attack, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. While she and her little boy survived the attack, gangs killed her partner and set his body on fire. Left homeless, they now live in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard along with other neighbors from Cite Soleil. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Lovely Benjamin holds the head of her 4-year-old son to show the scar left from a machete chop he received during a gang attack, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. While she and her little boy survived the attack, gangs killed her partner and set his body on fire. Left homeless, they now live in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard along with other neighbors from Cite Soleil. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Januelle Datka, her baby girl Princess and her 15-year-old daughter Titti, pose for a photo at a makeshift shelter in Jean-Kere Almicar's front yard, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Both mother and daughter said they were raped by gang members and that both became pregnant. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Januelle Datka, her baby girl Princess and her 15-year-old daughter Titti, pose for a photo at a makeshift shelter in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Both mother and daughter said they were raped by gang members and that both became pregnant. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

By EDITH M. LEDERER
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Close to half of Haiti’s people, 2.2 million adults and 3 million children, need humanitarian aid and thousands of youngsters face “staggering levels” of gender-based violence, the head of the U.N. children’s agency said Thursday.

“Haitians and our team, they’re telling me it’s never been worse than it is now — unprecedented hunger and malnutrition, grinding poverty, a crippled economy, resurgence of cholera, and a massive insecurity that creates a deadly downward spiral of violence,” said Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF.

Russell said what was clear during her just-completed visit was that the police don’t have the capacity to secure the country and protect the population from violent gangs and “something needs to change.”

“We have to, as an international community, say we can’t watch this country completely fall apart,” she said. “And so my job is to try to bring some attention to that problem and to make sure people understand how terrible the humanitarian crisis is, what kind of impact that’s having on children.”

Russell repeated at a news conference some of the stories she heard at a center for survivors of gender-based violence in a dangerous part of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

An 11-year-old girl who was eight months pregnant recounted how five men had grabbed her on the street and raped her, Russell said. The girl gave birth days after their talk, shel said.

Also at the center, Russell head from a woman who described how men barged into her home and raped her. And when her 20-year-old sister resisted, they killed her by setting her on fire and then burned down the house.

“I was told this is part of a new strategy by the armed groups — they rape girls and women and they burn their homes to make them more vulnerable and more easily controlled,” Russell said.

Russell spoke a day after William O’Neill, who was appointed in April by the U.N. human rights chief as the U.N. expert on Haiti, said at the end of a 10-day visit to the beleaguered Caribbean nation that a specialized international force is needed to fight gang violence and that a weapons embargo should be implemented immediately.

“I found a country bruised by violence, misery, fear and suffering,” O’Neill said Wednesday, adding that all types of human rights are being violated. “It is urgent to take action. The survival of an entire nation is at stake.”

An understaffed and under-resourced police department has been struggling to fight against warring gangs that have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The violence has led to an increase in starvation, with people unable to leave their homes and trucks unable to deliver goods.

The surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to violent reprisals, with civilians killing nearly 200 people since April in attacks on suspected gang members.

Since October, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been urging the immediate deployment of an international armed force to stem the gang violence and Haiti’s worst human rights crisis in decades. He warned in April that insecurity in the capital “has reached levels comparable to countries in armed conflict.”

Neither the United States, which has been criticized for previous interventions in Haiti, nor Canada have shown any interest in leading such a force. The international community has instead opted to impose sanctions and send military equipment and other resources.