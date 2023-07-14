Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
World News

Haiti human rights group warns kidnappings and killings are on the rise after a brief respite

A police officer pats down a motorcyclist at a checkpoint in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

A police officer pats down a motorcyclist at a checkpoint in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A leading human rights group in Haiti warned about an upsurge in killings and kidnappings as the U.N. Security Council met Friday to discuss the country’s worsening violence.

In a report issued Thursday, the National Human Rights Defense Network also condemned what it called the government’s inaction.

It noted that from May 1 to July 12, at least 75 people were killed and another 40 abducted. Among those killed are an attorney, a schoolboy, two morticians and at least six police officers. Those kidnapped include a female journalist from Radio Vision 2000 who was later released. Her husband, the former president of Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council, was abducted in mid-June and is still being held by gang members.

Other news
A girl walks through a ravine filled with garbage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Security Council gives UN chief 30 days to come up with options on how to fight Haiti’s armed gangs
The U.N. Security Council has asked the secretary-general to come up within 30 days with options to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs and restore security in the conflict-torn nation.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at the diplomatic lounge in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
The UN chief calls for a robust international police force to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a robust international force to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs and restore security in the impoverished Caribbean nation.
FILE - Haiti's President Jovenel Moise walks with his wife Martine to the National Palace after being sworn-in, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Feb. 7, 2017. Attorneys for the widow of the slain president filed a lawsuit on June 22, 2023 in Florida against those accused in his assassination, which is still under investigation. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
Haiti’s ombudsman condemns the slow pace of investigation into the assassination of President Moïse
An ombudsman office in Haiti has denounced what it called the “unacceptable slowness” of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse nearly two years after he was killed.
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force raise the flags of CARICOM nations during a flag raising ceremony at the Convention Centre in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Tuesday marks the 50th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which established the Caribbean Community, CARICOM. (AP Photo/Curtis Chase)
Blinken says a multinational force is needed to help Haiti’s National Police restore order
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken says a multinational force is needed to help Haiti’s National Police as he echoed recent appeals made by United Nations officials who warn that the country’s insecurity is worsening.

Gangs are also accused of breaking into a hospital in the community of Canaan in the northern part of the capital, Port-au-Prince, stealing medical supplies and abducting at least six security guards. In addition, armed criminals last month set fire to the building that housed the Jamaican consulate in Haiti.

The violence recently forced Doctors Without Borders to suspend treatment at one of their hospitals in Port-au-Prince after the group said some 20 armed men burst into an operating room and abducted a patient.

Earlier this year, the human rights group said that kidnappings and killings had diminished amid a violent uprising targeting suspected gang members, but noted that gangs have since resumed their attacks.

The group urged authorities to disband all armed gangs and restore order and security.

Haiti’s National Police is under-funded, under-resourced and largely overpowered by gangs, who have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and are now estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince. The department has only some 9,000 active duty officers for a country of more than 11 million people.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has insisted on an international force to help Haiti’s National Police, with one U.N. expert estimating that Haiti needs up to 2,000 additional anti-gang police officers.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested the urgent deployment of such a force in October, but the U.N. Security Council so far has opted to impose sanctions on gang members and others. On Friday, it gave the secretary-general 30 days to report back on options to fight Haiti’s gangs, including a possible U.N. peacekeeping force and a non-U.N. multinational force.