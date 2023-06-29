New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Religion

Muslim pilgrims take part in symbolic stoning of the devil as Hajj pilgrimage winds down

Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
1 of 15 | 

Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims receive free cold drinks after they cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
2 of 15 | 

Pilgrims receive free cold drinks after they cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
3 of 15 | 

Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Iranian pilgrim walks to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
4 of 15 | 

An Iranian pilgrim walks to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iranian pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
5 of 15 | 

Iranian pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
6 of 15 | 

Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Iranian pilgrim casts a stone at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
7 of 15 | 

An Iranian pilgrim casts a stone at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pilgrim receives cold water spray after he casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
8 of 15 | 

A pilgrim receives cold water spray after he casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pilgrim receives cold water spray after he casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
9 of 15 | 

A pilgrim receives cold water spray after he casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pilgrim prepares to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
10 of 15 | 

A pilgrim prepares to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iranian pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
11 of 15 | 

Iranian pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
12 of 15 | 

Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
13 of 15 | 

Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God’s command. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslims gather early morning to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
14 of 15 | 

Muslims gather early morning to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid or Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God’s command. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Quli Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
15 of 15 | 

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Quli Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God’s command. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BASSAM HATOUM and LUJAIN JO
 
Share

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars representing the devil on Thursday in the final days of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

This year’s pilgrimage was the first in three years to be held without coronavirus restrictions and drew over 1.8 million Muslims from all corners of the Earth.

The pilgrimage to Mecca is one of the five pillars of Islam, required of all Muslims at least once in their lives if they are able to undertake it. For the pilgrims, it is a deeply spiritual journey that wipes away sins and affirms the unity of the worldwide Muslim community.

Other news
Pilgrims pray after they cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Muslims at Hajj brave intense heat to cast stones at pillars representing the devil
Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims are braving intense heat to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
A general view of the Grand Mosque is seen from the Clock Tower during the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Mecca is Islam's holiest city and a focal point for the faith's followers. But it's also a place where around 2 million people live, work, and do everyday activities like laundry, grocery shopping, homework, putting the trash out and paying the bills. Traffic, the population and prices balloon during the peak Ramadan and Hajj seasons. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
What is it like living in Mecca? For residents, Islam’s holiest sites are simply home
For residents, Islam’s most sacred city Mecca is simply home. People who grow up there say holy sites like the Grand Mosque housing the Kaaba were backdrops to their childhood, where they played and hung out with their families.
Somalian pilgrims prepare for a selfie in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 26, 2023, before heading to Mina in preparation for the Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam and one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID measures
The Hajj pilgrimage has officially started in Saudi Arabia. Some 2 million pilgrims are making their way from the holy city of Mecca on Monday to a tent camp on its outskirts for a day and night of prayer after circling the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site.
Muslim pilgrims walk, holding their umbrellas at the Mina tent camp, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, Monday, June 26, 2023. Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam's five pillars. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Essentials for the Hajj: From sun hats to shoe bags, a guide to gear for the Muslim pilgrimage
The five-day Hajj pilgrimage will see some 2 million Muslims embark on a series of rituals in the desert city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

It began with pilgrims circling the Kaaba in Mecca’s Grand Mosque, the cube-shaped structure to which Muslims face during their five daily prayers. The spiritual high point came on Tuesday. That’s when pilgrims flocked to Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon.

During the final three days of the Hajj, pilgrims cast stones at pillars representing the devil, a reenactment of the temptation of the Prophet Ibrahim as related in Muslim traditions. Christian and Jewish traditions refer to him as Abraham.

“Thank God, we completed the Hajj successfully and we came here for the second day of stoning,” said Ahmed Emret, a Turkish pilgrim.

He was among hundreds of thousands of pilgrims who made their way to the Jamarat complex, where wide pedestrian walkways and bridges carry them past three widened pillars.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the stoning ceremony was marred by deadly stampedes that killed hundreds of pilgrims. Since then, Saudi authorities have expanded the infrastructure at the site and imposed strict crowd controls.

“Stoning the devil makes you feel satisfied, because you get the blessing of the merciful (God) and ask God to accept your pilgrimage,” said Fahd Abdullah, a Syrian pilgrim.

The last three days of the Hajj also coincide with Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, when Muslims the world over slaughter sheep and cattle and share the meat with the poor.

This year the Hajj was held in intense heat, with daytime temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Most rituals are held outdoors in the desert.

The Saudi Health Ministry said it had treated over 1,700 cases of heat exhaustion or heat stroke on Thursday alone, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pilgrimage to over 8,400. Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali, a Health Ministry spokesman, said Wednesday that some 4,000 pilgrims had been hospitalized.

The Health Ministry warned pilgrims to carry umbrellas and avoid direct sunlight at all times, and to drink plenty of water. Tens of thousands of health workers have been mobilized for the pilgrimage, and water and free drinks were being handed out to the pilgrims.