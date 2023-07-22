Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Teenager Alex Michelsen beats 4-time champ Isner in Newport semis, will face Mannarino in final

By KEN POWTAK
 
Share

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Teenager Alex Michelsen beat four-time tournament champion John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Michelsen, playing in his second career ATP tournament after winning a challenger tour event in Chicago last week, advanced to the final and will face No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino, who beat fellow-Frenchman and third-seeded Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 6-3, in the other semi.

The final will be held Sunday on Newport’s grass courts, just outside the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The tournament is held in conjunction with enshrinement ceremonies into the Hall of Fame.

Other news
FILE - Netherlands' Esther Vergeer returns to Netherlands' Jiske Griffioen, not seen, during the women's single wheelchair tennis semifinal match at the 2012 Paralympics, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012, in London. Vergeer won the match. Wheelchair tennis star Esther Vergeer will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 22. (AP Photo/Raissa Ioussouf, File)
Wheelchair pioneers Esther Vergeer, Rick Draney to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
Dutch wheelchair tennis star Esther Vergeer will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
FILE - City officials and a private engineering group representatives peer down at debris of a collapsed section of the historic Cliff Walk, March 15, 2022, in Newport, R.I. Gov. Dan McKee issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, that will allow the state Department of Transportation to apply for $10 million in emergency relief funds from the Federal Highway Administration. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Rhode Island seeks federal funds to fix iconic Newport Cliff Walk
Rhode Island is pushing for federal help to pay some of the nearly $14 million it will take to repair Newport’s damaged Cliff Walk, one of New England’s most popular attractions.
FILE - Seaweed covers the Atlantic shore in Frigate Bay, St. Kitts and Nevis, Aug. 3, 2022. A 5,000 mile-long flotilla of seaweed stretching from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico is slowing the boats in the around-the-world Ocean Race as they make their way from Brazil to Newport, Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)
Around-the-world regatta runs into giant seaweed flotilla
A 5,000-mile-long flotilla of seaweed stretching from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico is slowing the boats in the around-the-world Ocean Race as they make their way from Brazil to Newport, Rhode Island.

Esther Vergeer, 42, a dominant wheelchair player who captured 21-time Grand Slam singles titles and who is a seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, led the class of 2023. She was inducted with American Rick Draney, 61, who won 12 singles titles and six in doubles before the Grand Slam era of wheelchair tennis.

In an interesting twist, Michelsen, who signed and committed to Georgia, beat Isner, who attended the school and reached the 2007 NCAA singles final.

“When he was about to warm up serves, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m playing this guy!’’’ said Michelsen, from Aliso Viejo, California. “I grew up watching him. Pretty cool.”

The 38-year-old Isner, who won Newport in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2019, has relied on his overpowering serve in his successful run at the event. He entered with a 28-6 record at the Hall.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m playing in the final, maybe that’s why I’m playing so loose,” said a smiling Michelsen.

When the match ended, Michelsen tossed his racket and raised both hands to the roar of the crowd. After shaking hands with Isner at the net, the teenager turned and raised both fists to the crowd’s cheers.

“I was honestly guessing right when I needed to, to get some of the serves to get that break early in the second,” he said.

Isner had lost seven straight matches before making his run this week.

Humbert beat Mannarino in the only other meeting between the pair, at the French Open this year.

Mannarino is looking for his second ATP tour title. His only title is in 2019 at Hertogenbosch.

“I took my chances on the big moments and it worked,” Mannarino said. “It’s on Newport grass. Anything can happen.”

Vergeer held the No. 1 spot in the world rankings for 668 weeks from 2000-13 while winning 470 straight singles matches. She won 96% of her singles matches in all, and also claimed 136 doubles titles.

Draney has been credited with bringing quad tennis — a classification that accounts for impairment in the arms, as well — to the Paralympics and other top tournaments.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports