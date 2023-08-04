Trainer Ron Burke and driver Yannick Gingras try to add Hambletonian to their resumes

FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal
FILE - Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday Aug. 4, 2023 to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
Sports

Trainer Ron Burke and driver Yannick Gingras try to add Hambletonian to their resumes

 
Share

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they are in the Harness Racing Hall of Fame, trainer Ron Burke and driver Yannick Gingras have something they missing from their resumes — a win in the Hambletonian.

Burke and Gingras will get a great chance to check off the box on their resumes when favored Celebrity Bambino faces nine rivals at the Meadowlands on Saturday in trotting’s most prestigious race.

Both men have come close to combining to win the $1 million race. They finished second in 2015 when Mission Brief finished behind Pinkman and they were second by a nose in 2016 when Southwind Frank was edged by Marion Marauder.

The following year, Burke saw Hall of Fame driver Dave Miller guide What The Hill across the finish line first in the Hambletonian. However, the colt was disqualified for interference in the stretch, the only time the race was decided by a DQ.

Other news
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to improve track maintenance, veterinary resources for fall meet after horse deaths
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
FILE - In this May 3, 2019, file photo, trainer Jason Servis attends events at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Servis, the trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security, was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme

“I want to win it bad. I’ve been close twice and once had it taken it away,” Burke said. “But at the end of the day, I’m just going to enjoy the experience. It’s not changing my life either way.”

Burke trained both Hambletonian elimination winners last week with Gingras driving the improving Point Of Perfect to victory in first elimination in 1:51.2. Celebrity Bambino also posted a career best in winning in 1:50.4 in the second elimination.

“It’s the race everybody is looking for. It’s been well, well, well documented that it’s one thing that’s missing, and I know it,” said Gingras who also had a second in 2020 with Ready for Moni. “It’s going to come one of these days. I drive a lot of good horses for great connections. We have a good shot next week, as good as anybody in the race obviously.”

Celebrity Bambino, who has won two of his last three starts, drew the No. 1 post position and has been made the morning-line favorite. Miller picked up the drive for Point of Perfect. They will break from the No. 5 post and are listed at 6-1, the fourth choice.

Here’s the full field in post position order with colt, driver and odds after Celebrity Bambino:

Oh Well, Tim Tetrick, 7-2; Osceola, Doug McNair, 12-1; Winner’s Bet, Dexter Dunn, 4-1; Point of Perfect, Miller, 6-1; Up Your Deo, Ake Svanstedt, 15-1; Southwind Coors, James MacDonald, 20-1; French Wine, Andy Miller, 12-1; Ghostly Casper, Brian Sears, 10-1; Tactical Approach, Scott Zeron, 15-1.

Post time for the Hambletonian is 4:45 p.m.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports