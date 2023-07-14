Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
U.S. News

Detroit-area human relations commissioners ousted after flying LGBTQ+ flag in violation of new ban

 
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — Two members of a Detroit-area human relations commission have been removed for raising a LGBTQ+ flag on a publicly owned flagpole that city officials said violated a recently passed resolution.

Commission Chair Russ Gordon and member Catrina Stackpoole were terminated Tuesday following a unanimous vote by the Hamtramck City Council, which the commission falls under.

The city’s police department is looking into whether any laws were broken, City Manager Max Garbarino told The Detroit News.

“Resolutions don’t carry criminal penalties,” Garbarino said. “But they’re looking at the entire situation.”

The Associated Press left a voicemail Friday seeking comment from Stackpoole. The AP was unable Friday to leave a message for Gordon.

The LGBTQ+ flag was raised Sunday on a city flagpole during a rally. Someone took the flag down about two hours later.

Hamtramck’s City Council banned LGBTQ+ flags last month from publicly owned flagpoles. The action led to protests and raised questions about discrimination, religion and the city’s reputation for welcoming newcomers.

Some members of the all-Muslim city council said the pride flag clashes with the beliefs of some members of their faith. Businesses and residents aren’t prohibited from displaying a pride flag on their own property.

Mayor Amer Ghalib has said the resolution was intended to bring neutrality to city property without promoting sexuality, racism, religion or politics.

Hamtramck, population 27,000, is surrounded by Detroit. More than 40% of residents were born in other countries, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a significant share are of Yemeni or Bangladeshi descent.

The council voted in June to unanimously to display only five flags, including the American flag, the Michigan flag and one that represents the native countries of immigrant residents.