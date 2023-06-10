FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Runway reopens at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after 2 planes bump into each other

This aerial photo shows the airplanes of Thai Airways International, left, and Eva Airways, right, sit close on a runway, after the two passenger planes accidentally hit each other at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
A Thai Airways International airplane is seen on a runway after contacting an Eva Airways plane, at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
TOKYO (AP) — Two passenger planes bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday but no injuries were reported, a government official said.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit a parked Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, said Isamu Yamane, a deputy administrator in the Transport Ministry.

The runway was temporarily closed after the incident but reopened about two hours later after it was cleared, Yamane said. Some flights were delayed and the cause of the accident was still under investigation.

Other news
Plaintiffs suing the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to stop its approval of a controversial redevelopment plan for a historic and beloved park area, march into the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Thursday, June 29, 2023. A banner reads, “Please do not cut 1,000 trees at Jingu Gaien.” Critics of the planned redevelopment of the beloved centuries-old Tokyo park and historic sports stadiums accused the government in court on Thursday of ignoring the wishes of residents and catering to commercial interests. (AP Photo/Haruka Nuga)
Critics of Tokyo redevelopment plan accuse city government of ignoring residents’ wishes
Critics of the planned redevelopment of a beloved centuries-old Tokyo park and historic sports stadiums have accused the government in court of ignoring the wishes of residents and catering to commercial interests.
A staff member walks past Fender guitars on display at the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
US guitar maker Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo banking on regional growth
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
FILE - Ginkgo trees are seen at an area known as Jingu Gaien in Tokyo, May 12, 2023. Japanese author Haruki Murakami spoke up against a controversial redevelopment plan at the heart of Tokyo's beloved historic and green district of Jingu Gaien that would tear down a nearly century-old baseball stadium that inspired him to become a novelist and his favorite running course. (AP Photo/Stephen Wade, File)
Haruki Murakami pleads for keeping Tokyo park and baseball stadium that inspired his writing
Author Haruki Murakami says he’s strongly opposed to the redevelopment of a Tokyo park district that would remove his favorite jogging path and tear down the baseball stadium where he was inspired to become a novelist.
From left, Japan's Empress Masako, Emperor Naruhito, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana walk to attend a tree planting ceremony during their meeting at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Adi Weda/Pool Photo via AP)
Japan’s emperor meets with Indonesian president on his first official foreign trip as monarch
Japanese Emperor Naruhito has met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

Footage broadcast by TBS TV News showed two commercial jets stopped on the same runway. NHK TV showed an official picking up what appeared to be part of an airplane wing and removing it from the runway.

The airlines were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls.

A winglet on the Thai Airways plane appeared to be damaged, according to photographs and media reports. Winglets are the vertical projections on the tip of the wing that reduce drag.