Child killer sentenced to life
Tropical Storm Hilary
Trump will skip debate
See a movie for $4
Back to school
Sports

Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say.

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Michigan faces Ohio State on Nov. 25, 2023. This becomes huge if both the Buckeyes and Wolverines get past Big Ten title contender No. 7 Penn State. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Michigan faces Ohio State on Nov. 25, 2023. This becomes huge if both the Buckeyes and Wolverines get past Big Ten title contender No. 7 Penn State. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

By RALPH D. RUSSO
 
Share

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has informed his team and staff that he will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of the school’s self-imposed penalties for NCAA infractions, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the school was notifying the NCAA of its intentions and preparing an official announcement.

A suspension would take Harbaugh off the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines’ home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules.

Michigan had proposed a four-game suspension as part of a negotiated resolution to the case, but the NCAA’s committee on infractions reportedly declined to accept that proposal.

Other news
FILE - Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) stands back to pass during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The heir apparent to ex-Jackson State star Shedeur Sanders as the league's top passer. Moussa passed for 2,732 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last season. He's the preseason first-team All-SWAC QB. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FAMU, Southern favored as Jackson State and the SWAC move on to a season without Deion Sanders
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Michigan faces Ohio State on Nov. 25, 2023. This becomes huge if both the Buckeyes and Wolverines get past Big Ten title contender No. 7 Penn State. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Michigan and Ohio State again are a cut above the rest in Big Ten’s final season before expansion
FILE - Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) returns a blocked LSU field goal attempt for a touchdown in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. Malaki Starks was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Bowers, Starks among 4 1st-teamers from No. 1 Georgia on preseason AP All-America team

Michigan self-imposing a penalty does not end the case, which could still go to a hearing before the COI and take months to be resolved.

Michigan received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was looking into potential rules infractions. The investigation involved impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The NCAA also was looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.

Harbaugh previously told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings that he would not agree to an unethical conduct charge for not being forthright, according to two people familiar with the situation. The people spoke earlier this year to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared.

___

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25