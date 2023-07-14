Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
A page from the Shein website is shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. China's fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the company is infringing on copyrights in a way that amounts to racketeering. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Lawsuit against Shein claims RICO violations
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The fight over Hollywood’s future
Sports

Harrington not ruling out chance to play in another Ryder Cup

Ireland's Padraig Harrington in action on the third tee during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Friday July 14, 2023. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington in action on the third tee during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Friday July 14, 2023. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DOUG FERGUSON
 
Share

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Padraig Harrington is not ruling out the idea of playing in another Ryder Cup, even at age 51, depending on how he fares in his two weeks against the world’s best players.

That hope was emboldened Friday in the Scottish Open after a 4-under 66 at The Renaissance Club, leaving him two shots off the early pace set by Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Kim.

Harrington said European captain Luke Donald called him after he won two weeks ago on the PGA Tour Champions to say he was watching. But the Irishman doesn’t believe his performance on the 50-and-older circuit should be considered.

Other news
Lucas Glover tees off on the first hole at the Barbasol Championship golf tournament in Nicholasville, Ky. Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Cameron Drummond/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Lucas Glover stays hot with new long putter, leads Barbasol Championship with first-round 63
Lucas Glover continued the hot streak that began when he switched to a long putter, shooting a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Barbasol Championship.
Linn Grant tees off of the fifth hole during the first round of the Toledo Classic golf tournament in Sylvania, Ohio, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Rebecca Benson/The Blade via AP)
Boonchant holes out for eagle on her second shot of the round, shares the lead in the Dana Open
Jaravee Boonchant holed out from 128 yards for eagle on No. 10 on her second shot of the round and had a 7-under 64 for a share of the first-round lead with Linn Grant in the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open.
South Korea's An Byeong-hun in action on the 9th tee, during round one of the Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, in North Berwick, Scotland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)
Ben An opens with 61 at Scottish Open with hope for more links golf
Byeong “Ben” Hun An doesn’t have a spot in the British Open next week. He might get one if he keeps playing like he did in the Scottish Open.
Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Peter Kuest is the latest example of how 2 weeks can change a golfer’s career
Peter Kuest is the latest example of how two weeks can change everything. He was a Monday qualifier for the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for fourth.

His measure is the Scottish Open and the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool.

“I’ve got these two events. I’ll see at the end of those,” Harrington said. “I’ll talk to Luke, see where I stand. If necessary, I will change my schedule. I’m meant to play a few Champions tour events in the middle of the summer. But I will change and come back and play European tour events if I have a genuine chance.”

Harrington was captain two years ago at Whistling Straits, where a young American team that played to its potential handed an aging European team its worst loss ever in the Ryder Cup.

Raymond Floyd in 1993 and Jay Haas in 2004 are the only players over 50 to play in a Ryder Cup, and it’s a long shot for Harrington to even be considered. But he hasn’t ruled it out.

Harrington finished fourth in Abu Dhabi on the European tour at the start of the year. He has made the cut in all five PGA Tour events he has played, most recently a tie for 27th in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

“It’s how I play in Scotland and how I play The Open that will determine everything,” he said. “It does put me under quite a bit of pressure coming in here because I know if I don’t perform these two weeks, it’s the end of that.

“If I don’t have two good weeks, I’m not going back (to Europe). I’m going to play the Champions tour,” he said. “Two average weeks, I don’t know where that leaves me. If I have two good weeks, that obviously says something.”

Europe has lost experience from so many players going to LIV Golf — Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey — some of them giving up European tour membership and thus being ineligible.

Harrington doesn’t see that alone as creating an opportunity for him. He likes the way top Europeans are playing and how younger players are starting to emerge.

“I don’t think they’re scrambling to need me on the team,” he said.

But he says he is physically capable of competing against the best — his last win outside the PGA Tour Champions was the Portugal Masters in 2016 — as long as his head is in the right place. That’s why he skipped a senior major this week at Firestone Country Club in Oho.

“I still think I’m a serious player. I see some good things,” he said. “Honestly, if I never hit the ball any better than I did the last two days, then I’d be happy. I wouldn’t be changing anything from the last two days. All that means is you get the right break here or there, hole the right putt, I’d be right there in contention any week.”

For now, it’s about getting to Sunday in Scotland. Harrington always said his goal was to get to the back nine on Sunday with a chance and see where it takes him.

“So let’s see what the next 27 holes brings,” he said.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports