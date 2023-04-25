April 25, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
___
|Sunday's Games
Altoona 5, Bowie 4
Portland 6, Reading 1
Harrisburg 3, Akron 0, 1st game
Harrisburg 4, Akron 1, 2nd game
Somerset 7, New Hampshire 3
Erie 6, Richmond 5
Binghamton at Hartford, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No Game Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Altoona at Reading, 11 a.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, noon
Portland at Erie, 12:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.