AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 21, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2413.649
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2314.6221
Hartford (Colorado)1917.528
New Hampshire (Toronto)1917.528
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1620.444
Reading (Philadelphia)1423.37810

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2018.526
Akron (Cleveland)1918.514½
Richmond (San Francisco)1918.514½
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1818.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)1819.486
Bowie (Baltimore)1125.3068

___

Friday's Games

Akron 11, Richmond 9

New Hampshire 6, Binghamton 0

Somerset 4, Reading 3

Erie 6, Harrisburg 0

Bowie 4, Altoona 0

Portland 5, Hartford 2

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg 10, Erie 8

Richmond 6, Akron 4

Portland at Hartford, ppd.

Altoona 6, Bowie 4, 6 innings

Binghamton at New Hampshire, ppd.

Reading 6, Somerset 5

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 2, 1:10 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg at Reading, 11 a.m.

Bowie at Akron, 11:05 a.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona,6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.