Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 27, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2913.690
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2418.5715
New Hampshire (Toronto)2021.488
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2022.4769
Hartford (Colorado)2022.4769
Reading (Philadelphia)1626.38113

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2320.535
Harrisburg (Washington)2220.524½
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2120.5121
Richmond (San Francisco)2121.500
Akron (Cleveland)2022.476
Bowie (Baltimore)1526.3667

___

Friday's Games

Hartford 9, Altoona 6

Portland 4, New Hampshire 3

Erie 10, Somerset 4

Reading 10, Harrisburg 9

Bowie 3, Akron 2

Binghamton 7, Richmond 2

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 2, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

