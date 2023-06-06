June 6, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|21
|.580
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|26
|24
|.520
|5½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|27
|.460
|8½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|23
|27
|.460
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|20
|30
|.400
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|27
|22
|.551
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|26
|24
|.520
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|25
|25
|.500
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|22
|28
|.440
|6½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|18
|31
|.367
|10
___
|Sunday's Games
Altoona 6, Binghamton 4
Harrisburg 14, Bowie 10
Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings
Reading 6, New Hampshire 4
Erie 6, Richmond 1
Akron 3, Hartford 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Akron at Portland, 11 a.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.