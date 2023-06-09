June 9, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|22
|.585
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|28
|24
|.538
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|27
|.481
|8
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|29
|.453
|9½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|20
|32
|.385
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|28
|24
|.538
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|26
|26
|.500
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|26
|27
|.491
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|24
|29
|.453
|4½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|21
|31
|.404
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
Akron 9, Portland 6
Bowie 8, Erie 7
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, ppd.
Richmond 6, Altoona 1
Binghamton at Reading, ppd.
Hartford 5, Somerset 4
|Thursday's Games
Portland 13, Akron 7
Bowie 10, Erie 8, 10 innings
New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2
Richmond 2, Altoona 0
Binghamton 10, Reading 8
Somerset 7, Hartford 5
|Friday's Games
Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 2, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.