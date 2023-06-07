AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 7, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3319.635
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3021.588
New Hampshire (Toronto)2724.529
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2427.471
Hartford (Colorado)2328.451
Reading (Philadelphia)2031.39212½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2822.560
Erie (Detroit)2923.558
Harrisburg (Washington)2625.510
Akron (Cleveland)2526.490
Richmond (San Francisco)2229.431
Bowie (Baltimore)1931.3809

___

Tuesday's Games

Portland 6, Akron 2

Bowie 9, Erie 4

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5

Altoona 6, Richmond 4

Binghamton 10, Reading 8

Somerset 4, Hartford 0

Wednesday's Games

Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron at Portland, 11 a.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

