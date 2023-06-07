June 7, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|21
|.588
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|27
|24
|.529
|5½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|27
|.471
|8½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|23
|28
|.451
|9½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|20
|31
|.392
|12½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|26
|25
|.510
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|25
|26
|.490
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|22
|29
|.431
|6½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|19
|31
|.380
|9
___
|Tuesday's Games
Portland 6, Akron 2
Bowie 9, Erie 4
New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5
Altoona 6, Richmond 4
Binghamton 10, Reading 8
Somerset 4, Hartford 0
|Wednesday's Games
Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Akron at Portland, 11 a.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.