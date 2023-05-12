AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 12, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2010.667
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1910.655½
Hartford (Colorado)1514.517
New Hampshire (Toronto)1514.517
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1316.448
Reading (Philadelphia)1118.379

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1613.552
Akron (Cleveland)1514.5171
Erie (Detroit)1515.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1315.464
Harrisburg (Washington)1316.4483
Bowie (Baltimore)919.321

___

Thursday's Games

Bowie 11, Harrisburg 2

Akron 4, Altoona 2

Somerset 9, Portland 1

Hartford 4, Binghamton 3, 11 innings

Erie 6, Richmond 5

New Hampshire 9, Reading 2

Friday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

